COLUMBIA — What a difference a Reed makes.
No blinking siren or whodunit mystery to why Clemson’s offense looked completely different Saturday from what it has the past three games. Marcquise Reed played.
Not surprisingly, especially against a South Carolina team that only played nine due to injuries, it was more than enough. Reed’s return meant 20 points and the reins of an offense that scorched the Gamecocks for 56.5 percent shooting in a 78-68 rivalry win.
“Marcquise Reed is just a super-talented player, scorer, that takes a lot of pressure off our team,” coach Brad Brownell said.
“Marcquise Reed uplifted the spirit of that basketball team,” USC coach Frank Martin said. “He made the other guys play better.”
Reed didn’t start but quickly checked in when the Gamecocks (4-7) spurted to a 10-4 lead. The Tigers quickly evened it in a game that went back and forth until Hassani Gravett’s 3-pointer tied it at 25.
From there, USC’s defense melted and the Tigers’ offense roared. Clemson out-scored the Gamecocks 20-9 before halftime and withstood a USC second-half run that cut the deficit to five.
Reed delivered the coffin nail with a teardrop jumper, then a strip of freshman A.J. Lawson.
The Tigers hit the holiday break at 9-3, not pleased but with confidence that they can handle the rugged ACC. The Gamecocks lost all four games in a stretch that will have a deep bearing on their postseason chances.
“It’s all about league play,” Martin said. “That’s what it’s all about, and getting guys ready. That’s what we’ve worked real hard on, is to play on an even playing field with a Sweet 16 team with four fifth-year seniors.”
Trending up
• All of Clemson’s frontcourt got several minutes in a tightly called game. The Tigers want to keep Elijah Thomas in as much of every game as possible, but when he takes an early seat, as he did with two fouls in the first four minutes Saturday, at least his backups are getting minutes.
“Really great to see our bench in the first half kind of keep us going,” Brownell said. “We got some good minutes from young players.”
David Skara had 14 points in 27 minutes. Trey Jemison and Javan White scored two points between them but filled 21 minutes.
• USC never quit fighting. The Gamecocks have that reputation, as they never stopped playing hard in losses to top-5 Michigan and Virginia.
They’ll have the chance to get semi-healthy before they return to the court and then start SEC play, which perhaps could be enough for competitiveness to turn into victories.
“We should get (Maik Kotsar) back after Christmas,” Martin said, but T.J. Moss won’t be back for some time.
Trending down
• The Gamecocks were again severely hobbled with three starters out, but regardless of injury, their defense was atrocious. USC did nothing to deny Clemson the lane, which let Reed get hot. Then it became drives that collapsed the interior and led to passes for 3-pointers.
Martin’s teams have always been known for defense but this team, especially in rebounding, is far off his usual mark.
“We fought it at times, but we don’t understand how hard you have to play every single time,” Martin said. “We had great defensive possessions, but we also had some other ones where the guy on the ball is a little tired, just not tough enough yet to lock in and stay committed.”
• Clemson had 21 turnovers, although Brownell said elevated turnovers are to be expected when playing USC. “I’d rather my team play aggressive in this game, especially with the way they play, than play passive,” Brownell said.
Big man down
Chris Silva’s numbers were pretty good (18 points, seven rebounds) but as usual, the deep dive resembled a lot not to like. He didn’t score in the first 10 minutes of the second half, he had three less turnovers than rebounds and there was another ignominious moment.
Clemson freshman John Newman put Silva on a poster with a vicious dunk over him in the first half. Silva, playing tentative again, was too late on defense and jumped to stop him, but Newman was already there.
That sums up Silva’s season. Not that it’s all on him, but he hasn’t been anything close to what the Gamecocks have needed him to be.
Coming up
Each team takes a lengthy holiday break. Clemson hosts Lipscomb on Dec. 30 while the Gamecocks host North Greenville on Dec. 31.