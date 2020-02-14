Clemson, Citadel, College of Charleston win in openers

CLEMSON — Left-hander Sam Weatherly had a career-high eight strikeouts and four Tigers pitchers combined to strand 17 runners on base in Clemson’s victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Weatherly, making his first start since 2018, gave up one run on two hits in four innings. Geoffrey Gilbert earned the win by allowing one hit and no runs in two innings. Carson Spiers pitched the final three innings to record the save.
Sam Hall evened the score at 1 with a home run in the fourth inning, then Adam Hackenberg lined a two-out, run-scoring single to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. Clemson doubled its lead in the sixth on an error, then it tacked on another run in the frame on Elijah Henderson’s two-out, run-scoring single. James Parker added a run-scoring single in the eighth inning.
The Citadel 5, Coppin State 1
The Citadel left-hander Shane Connolly struck out a career-high eight over seven innings to lead the Bulldogs past Coppin State at Riley Park.
The Bulldogs (1-0) got RBI groundouts from Ryan McCarthy and Ches Goodman in the first and third innings.
After Coppin State (0-1) cut the lead in half in the fourth, McCarthy had an RBI double in the seventh. The Citadel scored twice in the eighth on an error and then a suicide squeeze that turned into a RBI single by Tilo Skole.
Devin Beckley pitched the eighth and struck out all three hitters he faced. Gant Starling made his collegiate debut in the ninth, striking out a pair.
McCarthy was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Jeffery Brown and Skole each added two hits. Brown scored a pair of runs and Skole drove in a run.
Freshmen Travis Lott and Crosby Jones each collected their first collegiate hits. Lott also threw out each of the first two potential base stealers early.
College of Charleston 5, Iona 4
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ari Sechopoulos and McLendon Sears each drove in two runs and Brooks Lucas fanned four over 22/3 innings to earn the win in College of Charleston’s come-from-behind victory over Iona at Patriots Point.
Sears got the Cougars on the board with an RBI double in the second to start the rally. After Sechopoulos mashed a game-tying two-run homer in the third, Donald Hansis drove in Harrison Hawkins with a sac fly and Sears followed with another RBI double to score Sechopoulos from first to complete the comeback.
Senior transfer Jordan Carr struck out a collegiate-best seven in 41/3 innings before Lucas took over. Josh Price delivered two shutout innings to collect the save.
Sears was 2 for 3 with two RBI doubles. Freshman Trotter Harlan got his first collegiate hit with an infield single.
Maryland 11, Chas. Southern 2
Maryland scored 10 runs over the final four innings to rally past Charleston Southern.
CSU (0-1) took a 2-1 lead in the second on an RBI single by Shane Kelleher, who later scored on a single by Christian Maggio and a throwing error.
Bucs starter Jaret Bennett was strong in five innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two.
But the Terrapins (1-0) scored 10 runs off four relievers to break open the game.
Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Greensboro 4
Conway — Coastal Carolina (1-0) rode the right arm of Zach McCambley and got three doubles and a game-high four RBIs from freshman first baseman Zack Beach to down UNC Greensboro (0-1).