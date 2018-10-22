CLEMSON — Brad Brownell thought he had a great team before last season and was proven right, when Clemson won 25 games and reached the Sweet 16.
The Clemson coach also knew if the Tigers returned a lot of their lineup from last season, they would be expected to repeat the success.
They did, and the expectations have arrived.
The Tigers are ranked 22nd in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 released Monday. Kansas is No. 1 followed by Kentucky at No. 2.
Clemson returns senior guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed, plus forwards Elijah Thomas and David Skara.
Brownell hopes a new recruiting class will help fill the void left by the graduated Gabe DeVoe and Donte Grantham.
It’s a veteran team and voters recognized that. A manageable non-conference schedule could give Clemson the springboard it needs to vault into the murderous ACC, where even a .500 record would push the Tigers into a second straight NCAA tournament berth.
Brownell, after an 11-7 ACC season last year, is planning on finishing much higher than .500, although it’s never easy. Conference brothers Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Florida State were also ranked in Monday’s poll.