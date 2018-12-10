Hanahan's Cooper Dawson may have finally gotten the offer he's been waiting for from Clemson.
Clemson recruiter Tony Elliott called Dawson Sunday night and told him the Tigers were changing the grayshirt offer made to him earlier to a regular scholarship offer for a mid-year enrollment. Clemson wants him to take an official visit at the school this weekend.
Dawson, a 6-5, 250-pound offensive lineman/defensive end at Hanahan, missed his entire senior season after suffering a knee injury at Clemson's summer camp.
Dawson said Clemson has always been his dream school. He's coming off an official visit to Syracuse. He has also taken official visits to Army, Central Florida and Tulane, and was considering taking one to UCLA this weekend.
This is the final week of the live period for football recruiting until the second week of January. A dead period begins Dec. 17 and lasts until Jan. 10. The early signing period runs from Dec. 19-21. The second signing period begins Feb. 6.
A top prospect who will be signing with a team later this month is offensive lineman Clay Webb of Oxford, Ala. Regarded as the No. 1 center in the 2019 recruiting class, Webb plans to announce his intentions this week. He narrowed his list to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. He made multiple unofficial visits to all the finalists and had in-home visits with the head coach from each except Dabo Swinney. Swinney was scheduled to go in for a visit last week but that visit was scratched.
Swinney, however, did make the rounds to some of his other top targets last week, including offensive lineman Will Putnam of Tampa, linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte and defensive lineman Tyler Davis of Apopka, Fla.
Putnam is down to Clemson, Auburn and Florida State. He took official visits to all three and met with all the head coaches. He will announce his decision Dec. 20.
Crouch has his list down to Clemson, Michigan and Tennessee. All three head coaches were in to see him last week. He will sign this month but doesn’t plan to announce the winning school until the Army All American Game on Jan. 5.
And Davis appears to be leaning to Clemson or Florida State, though he has mentioned Miami and Ohio State in his final four. His only official visits were to Clemson and Florida State. He has not set an announcement date but has said he will sign early.
USC had several of its commitments in for official visits over the weekend and there’s no wavering among those players. The Gamecocks also hosted a highly regarded running back prospect in Eric Gray of Memphis. He’s a former Michigan commitment who recently reopened his recruiting. Gray is the Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee for this season and a two-time Mr. Football. This season he rushed for 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns. Tennessee, Ole Mis and Alabama are others involved.
USC target cornerback Johnny Dixon of Tampa took an official visit to Miami over the weekend and plans to visit West Virginia this weekend. He was back at USC for an unofficial visit for the Akron game. Dixon has been very close to a Gamecock commitment.
“I was going to (commit) but I’m going to wait until Signing Day on the 19th.” Dixon said the decision to wait was made in consultation with the Gamecock coaches. “They are coming to the house probably on the 12th,” he said. “My mind is not completely made up but if I had to choose it probably would be them. I’m still going to take officials visits to Miami and West Virginia.”
USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson met last week with cornerback offers Chris Steele of Bellflower, Calif. Oklahoma and Florida also were out to see Steele last week. He does not plan to announce until the Army All-American Game.
Offensive lineman Matthew Bedford of Memphis visited USC officially for the Akron game and then went directly to Mississippi State.
“He thought both of them were pretty solid visit,” said his high school coach Marcus Wimberly. “He said he really liked Coach Wolford. Like I said, his reputation speaks for itself. He’s one of the best around.”
Wolford visited last week and Will Muschamp is due in this week. Bedford has been committed to Indiana since the summer. He will sign this month and will be an early enrollee.
Muschamp went to Roswell, Ga., last week to meet with linebacker Tyron Hopper, who also visited officially for the Akron weekend. He has been a Florida commitment. Florida coach Dan Mullen also was in last week and Hopper took his official visit with the Gators over the weekend. Sunday he told the Florida Rivals site he’s “thousand percent” committed to Florida.
Offensive lineman Jakai Moore of Nokesville, Va., is focused on USC, Clemson and Penn State, according to his coach. Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was in last week to watch Moore in a basketball game. He also scouted him during the season.
USC’s Wolford also is expected to visit Moore this week. Will Muschamp and Penn State coach James Franklin are scheduled to visit next week. Moore took his official visit to Penn State over the weekend and is scheduled for Clemson this weekend.
Moore played guard in high school out of need for the team but his coach said he’s a natural left tackle. Moore plans to sign in December but he will not enroll early.
Defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., has long been a USC target and defensive tackles coach Lance Thompson was in last week.
“South Carolina is a pretty good school and the coaches there are pretty cool also,” Sorrells said. “Having T-Rob and Coach Muschamp, that’s pretty much it to be honest. It’s just real cool to have those two around. They are really trying to change the program.”
Cornerback Jammie Robinson of Leesburg, Ga., has a state championship game Tuesday, so he’s been mostly focused on that. He has taken his official visit to USC and recruiter Mike Peterson was at his last game. He plans to take officials to Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky, according to his coach. Kentucky was in to see hm last week. He will not be signing early.
Cornerback Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta, a USC target, had an in-home visit last week with Ole Miss.
Cornerback Collin Duncan of Montgomery, Ala., has had visits last week from Mississippi State, Kansas State and Troy. He plans to talk Monday with USC recruiter Travaris Robinson to see if and when he is coming in. He said Mississippi State is recruiting the hardest and he is working to schedule an official visit there. He’d also like to set one with USC.
USC receivers coach and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon checked in on Auburn commit wide receiver Jashawn Sheffield last week. The Gamecocks were involved with Sheffield during the summer before he committed to the Tigers.
Chester offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall switched his commitment last week from Appalachian State to North Carolina. New Tar Heel coach Mack Brown visited him last week.
Spring Valley kicker Alex Herrera announced Sunday he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from USC. Herrera also is a punter. He was 10 of 13 on field goal attempts and averaged 41 yards per punt this season.
Greenville offensive lineman/tight end Jimmy Fritzsche was offered by Louisville and Rutgers. He visited Connecticut this past weekend and will take one to Nebraska this weekend. He’s also been to Syracuse.
USC defensive ends coach Mike Peterson was in last week to check on 2020 defensive tackle Alex Huntley of Hammond. Hammond coach Eric Kimrey is not at liberty to comment on the recruiting activities of his other 2020 DE Jordan Burch but it can be assumed Peterson checked on Burch as well.
TigerIllustrated reported Clemson coaches Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Brandon Streeter were in to check on Burch as well last week. Oklahoma and Texas also were in last week to check on the pair. Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott and assistant Josh Stepp were in to check on 2020 prospects quarterback Jackson Muschamp and linebacker Saul Diaz.