CLEMSON — On a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, Logan Davidson crushed a two-run homer to lift No. 21 Clemson to a 5-4 walk-off win over No. 3 North Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers (12-3, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) swept North Carolina in three games for the first time since 1997.
North Carolina (12-4, 0-3) scored an unearned run in the fourth inning on Brandon Martorano’s two-out, run-scoring single.
Bryce Teodosio laced a solo homer, his fifth of the season, and Davidson belted a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give Clemson the lead.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato crushed a solo homer in the sixth inning to tie the score, then he led off the top of the eighth inning with a double and scored the go-ahead run on Roberts’ RBI single. Danny Serretti added a two-out, run-scoring double in the frame.
Clemson’s Kyle Wilkie extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning, then came around to score on a passed ball.
In the ninth inning, Sam Hall hit a two-out double to set up Davidson’s dramatic two-run homer, his fifth of the year. The long ball traveled 394 feet and landed over the Cajun Cafe beyond the right-field fence. It was Clemson’s second come-from-behind walk-off win in the series, as the Tigers trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning in the first game of the series on Saturday before scoring two runs, including the walk-off run on a balk.
Tiger reliever Carson Spiers (1-0) earned the win in two innings pitched. Clemson starter Keyshawn Askew surrendered five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 51/3 innings pitched.
Tar Heels reliever Austin Love (4-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers host Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Citadel 4, Charleston Southern 3
A wild pitch capped a three-run ninth inning for The Citadel as the Bulldogs rallied to walk off with a series-winning victory over Charleston Southern at Riley Park.
Trailing 3-1 entering the final inning, the Bulldogs (7-8) scored three runs without a hit. Three straight walks to Andrew Judkins, Lane Botkin and Tilo Skole loaded the bases. A wild pitch scored a hustling Judkins before Davis tied the game by hitting an 0-2 pitch to center field, scoring Botkin from third and advancing Skole on the sacrifice fly. Two pitches later, Skole read the ball in the dirt and slid home safely with the game-winning run.
“It was a great ballgame," Citadel coach Tony Skole said. "It is always fun when you play the local colleges. It needs to be a good healthy rivalry between us and Charleston Southern and College of Charleston. They always play us tough and it was a fun series.”
The game was a pitcher's duel between The Citadel's Dylan Spence and Charleston Southern's Cody Maw, with the Bulldogs taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a sacrifice bunt by J.D. Davis to score Botkin.
The Buccaneers (5-12) broke through in the eighth, loading the bases before scoring one run a wild pitch before Kyle Horton's two-run single made it 3-1.
Spence allowed just six hits with two strikeouts over six shutout innings. Maw allowed one run on six hits with two strikeouts over six innings.
Will Pillsbury (1-1) picked up the victory after he retired all three hitters he faced in the top of the ninth. Ryan McCarthy and Bryce Leasure each went 2 for 4 for The Citadel, while Davis drove in two runs.
Ryan Stoudemire (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on three walks in 1/3 of an inning. Horton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Josh Litchfield was 2 for 4 with a walk.
The Bulldogs return to Riley Park on Tuesday as they welcome No. 20 South Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CSU hosts College of Charleston at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
College of Charleston 10, Arizona 6
TUCSCON, Ariz. — College of Charleston pounded out 15 hits and eight different players had RBIs as the Cougars salvaged the final game of a three-game series with Arizona after losing the first two by identical 7-5 scores.
Danny Wondrack went 3 for 5 with a walk and an RBI for the Cougars (10-5), while Ari Sechopoulos was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Logan McRae was 2 for 3 with three walks, an RBI and a stolen base, and Dupree Hart and Chris Graham had two hits and an RBI each.
Reliver Josh Price (3-1) went 42/3 innings for the Cougars, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two. Nathan Ocker earned his third save with 22/3 scoreless innings, striking out three.
No. 19 Coastal Carolina 4, No. 7 Oregon State 4 (11)
SEATTLE — Coastal Carolina and Oregon State (12-1-1) ended in a tie after 11 innings at the Seattle Baseball Showcase due to a tournament rule capping game times to 3½ hours.
Zach Biermann doubled and drove in three for the Chanticleers (13-3-1).
Oregon State scored in the ninth to force extra innings.