Defensive end Korey Foreman capped off a mammoth recruiting weekend for Clemson by announcing a commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night. The 5-star prospect, who is ranked the No. 1 player in the country for the 2021 class by the 247Sports combine, was one of four commitments Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney received from recruits who were on campus for a junior day.

Foreman, (6-4, 265) of Corona, Calif., has offers from nearly every major Power 5 program in the country. Over the summer he visited UCLA, Southern Cal, Alabama and Oregon. But his visit to Clemson in July seemed to swing the momentum in the Tigers’ favor. Clemson coaches were at his school last week to check in on him and set the stage for his commitment.

Foreman is the ninth commitment for the Tigers' 2021 class, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation by the 247Sports composite. The class currently has one 5-star and eight 4-star recruits.

The other three players to commit over the weekend were all 4-star recruits. The Tigers added wide receiver Beaux Collins (6-3, 195) of Bellflower, Calif., defensive end Cade Denhoff (6-5, 212) of Lakeland, Fla., and tight end Jake Briningstool (6-6, 210) of Brentwood, Tenn.

Collins had 41 catches for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He averaged more than 24 yards per catch. Collins visited Clemson twice last year, once for a camp and the other for a game.

“The locker room after the game was the best part,” Collins said. “It just shows me that just as much as you can be serious and dialed in, you can also have fun and still be among the best. It was amazing seeing that crowd in person. And the way they stormed the field after the game with the players was very eye opening.”

Denhoff picked the Tigers over LSU, and he also had Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia and Georgia on his short list. He talked a lot with Swinney about the future of the program and was impressed with what he was told.

“He said the previous decade was one of the best in college history, not the best, and he said he wanted the next decade to be even better,” Denhoff said. “It makes you realize that this is a program focused on winning games and while you are there you might be a one or two-time national champion. That is exciting.”

Denhoff had 92 tackles with 11 sacks last season. The 247Sports composite ranks him the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 13 overall prospect in Florida.

Briningstool is the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee and the No. 2 tight end nationally, according to the 247Sports combine. He chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

“When I visited this summer, they took the lead in my recruiting when they first offered me,” Briningstool said “They’ve always been at the top and I’ve been comparing every school to them. We can down for a bowl practice in December and that’s when I knew this place is where I belong."

Brining had 49 catches for 863 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. Some of his other offers included South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Alabama, Duke, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Miami and Virginia Tech.

Other uncommitted 2021 prospects at Clemson’s junior day were running back Will Shipley of Matthews, N.C,, defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, N.C., quarterback Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C.; offensive lineman Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Va., offensive lineman Dietrich Pennington of Cordova, Tenn., and safety Khari Gee of Atlanta. Gee was offered by Clemson in the days before his visit.

The first commitment to come out of USC’s junior day held on Jan. 18 was announced last week by defensive back Demarko Williams of Atlanta. Williams picked the Gamecocks over offers from Pitt, Wake Forest, Oregon, Toledo, Minnesota and Georgia State.

He does not have a national ranking yet by either Rivals or 247Sports. Rivals rates him the No. 66 prospect in Georgia for 2021. He is the first commitment for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.

USC thought it had won the recruiting war for 5-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch when the Hammond School product announced to a gym full of family and friends, and to a nationwide audience, a commitment to the Gamecocks on Dec. 18.

The fact he did not sign his letter of intent that day was no doubt annoying to Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp, his staff and Gamecock fans, but Burch assured all during an interview at the Under Armour All-American Game check-in Dec. 28 that he didn’t sign because he wanted to join his teammates in signing Feb. 5.

He insisted at the time that he was 100 percent committed to the Gamecocks. Apparently, that wasn’t the case.

Burch took an unofficial visit to LSU on Saturday, raising questions about his future. When Burch announced for the Gamecocks, he said LSU was second on his list. Since then, LSU has won college football's national championship.

USC still has a chance to salvage the situation. Burch hasn’t taken his official visit with the Gamecocks. There’s one weekend left before the February signing period and the speculation is Burch will visit the Gamecocks this weekend.

USC moved quickly on 2022 offensive lineman Steven Nahmias (6-3, 280) of Atlanta after seeing him in person during Saturday’s junior day. Offensive line coach Eric Wolford liked what he saw and gave Nahmias his first offer.

“I loved their amazing coaching staff and incredible facilities and how everyone made me feel welcome there,” Nahmias said. “Coach Wolford told me that he liked my aggressiveness and said that I get after it in the run game.”

Nahmias got an inside look at the program, one which is coming off a 4-8 season. But there have been staff changes and an influx of new talent. Nahmias doesn’t see a program that’s floundering, but one that’s on that way back up.

“I think that the program is on the rise to become a powerhouse in the SEC with a lot of young talent,” Nahmias said. “I feel like I would be able to help create a powerful offensive line unit with my explosiveness and my leadership skills."

The USC visit was the first for Nahmias and at this point he doesn’t have any others scheduled. Nahmias can play offensive guard and tackle, and he also plays some defensive tackle for the Marist School in suburban Atlanta.

USC offered 3-star linebacker Jabril McNeill (6-3, 206) of Raleigh in November and Saturday the Gamecocks hosted him for an unofficial visit. McNeill is rated the 36th best prospect in North Carolina for the 2021 class by the 247Sports composite. The Gamecocks look like they will be a factor in his recruiting as he moves forward, especially with defensive ends coach Mike Peterson doing work with him.

“My favorite part was coach Peterson,” McNeill said. “He showed us their defense and showed how he can use me in multiple ways. He talked about his life and how he knows what it felt like to be in our position. So, he knows what kind of coach we need to be an NFL pick. He played in the NFL for 14 years, so I know he knows what he sis saying.”

McNeill has visited N.C. State and has offers from Tennessee, Appalachian State and Virginia Tech.

The Gamecocks have identified Jaylin White of Dothan, Ala., as their top running back target for 2021. White was in Columbia on Saturday and was impressed by what he saw and heard.

“It went good, the facilities impressed me the most, especially the weight room,” White said. “They said I’m the only running back they are going to pick out of the class. That made me feel solid. They are probably top three right now with Tennessee and Alabama.”

White said the USC coaches want him to come back for another visit in the spring. He visited Tennessee the previous weekend and plans to see Alabama on Saturday. He said he did grow up an Alabama fan but that doesn’t mean he’s a lock for the Crimson Tide.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

White added that Auburn, Florida State and LSU are three other programs he’s checking out. Last season White rushed for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns. He said his plan is to make his decision after his senior season and sign in December. And he hopes to graduate early.

Tight end Robbie Ouzts of Rock Hill was at USC on Saturday. He plans to visit Virginia Tech this weekend. He has offers from both.

Irmo defensive end Kaseem Vauls was at USC’s junior day Saturday. He also has been to Appalachian State. Last season he had 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Offensive lineman Gunner Givens (Class of 2022) of Daleville, Va., also visited USC and was offered by the Gamecocks. Some of his other early offers are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Appalachian State. And he has a 2024 teammate to watch for in defensive lineman DJ Tolliver (6-5, 280).

Kicker Leonardo Zuazo of Miami visited USC earlier this month. He was ranked 24th in a national showcase kicking camp last month in Fort Lauderdale. According to MaxPreps stats, he was 41-43 on extra points and 3-6 on field goals last season.

USC last week offered cornerback Adrian Huey of Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Gamecocks joined Tennessee, Memphis and Arkansas as offers for Huey. His relationship with the Gamecocks started last summer when he played in a 7-on-7 tournament there and the coaches got a chance to see him perform.

Offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich (6-6, 302) was in for USC’s junior day on Jan. 18 and the Gamecocks sit in a good spot with him.

“I felt great about it. They showed me around the campus, and that was great. They are high on my list now,” Leftwich said. “They are kind of tied up right now with Georgia Tech."

Northwestern WR Ger-Cari Caldwell took an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend. He’s also been to East Carolina, Baylor and Wake Forest. His last official visit will be at USC this weekend.

Caldwell carries a 3-star rating in the 247Sports composite coming off a season of 51 catches for 744 yards and 6 touchdowns.