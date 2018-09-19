CLEMSON — It has been a long hiatus for Jimmy Greenbeans, the alter-ego of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables known to appear at the Tigers' practices as quarterback for the scout team.
Last year, Clemson had Chase Brice, the redshirt freshman who was more than capable of emulating opposing quarterbacks in practice and preparing the Tigers' staunch defense for the task at hand.
Greenbeans, now a year older but none-the-less physically fit, took the year off.
But this year, Brice is in action himself and no longer a member of the scout team. Venables needed someone who could perform to perfection.
No room for error. Especially not this week.
Clemson plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday, which marks the most intricate, detailed week of preparation for Clemson's defense all season long, given the Yellow Jackets' unique triple-option attack that can have defenses spinning if they're not careful.
And so Greenbeans is back, meaning Venables is running the scout team himself. He downplayed his character's skill level earlier this week, but anyone who knows Venables knows how detail-oriented and precise Greenbeans has been in practice all week long.
"Oh, he's not very good," Venables gloomily said. "He hasn't made much improvement so we'll see if we can get him better. I can't (run scout team) next week (when Clemson plays Syracuse) but our guys are anxious to get ready again for the triple-option.
"Georgia Tech, they've been better than most anybody in the country at running it for a very long time."
And perhaps this year, the scenario is a little different.
When No. 3 Clemson (3-0) travels to Atlanta on Saturday for a matchup with the Yellow Jackets (1-2), unlike other showdowns in the past, Georgia Tech can take solace in knowing it just might be more prepared this time around.
Because Clemson played Furman to open the season and then hosted Georgia Southern, both triple-option teams. Georgia Tech has more film to tap into than before in terms of studying just how Venables elected to defend an option offense.
Though Furman and Georgia Southern's versions of the option are different than Georgia Tech's, the Yellow Jackets still have an advantage they don't usually have. Typically, Georgia Tech can only study how Clemson defended them, specifically. Now, their game tapes have been tripled for the 2018 season.
That makes Greenbeans' role all the more important. Clemson is a tad more vulnerable.
"I know even through a loss last week, they rushed for over 300 yards and had every chance to win that (Pittsburgh) game and probably in a lot of ways should have," Venables said. "We had to line up and stop Furman and Georgia Southern, so to a certain degree, you had to reveal yourself to them."
As Clemson marches into Atlanta as a two-touchdown favorite to beat a struggling Georgia Tech team without its star running back, the Tigers understand why, and how, the circumstances are a little different this time.
But if Clemson is the playoff-caliber team it wants to be, that should not matter to the extent of changing Saturday’s outcome. Greenbeans, in the past, has been too good for that and to Clemson’s credit, the Yellow Jackets don’t have an exact blueprint for what is coming their way.
“Everyone thinks option teams are all the same and it’s a one-stop shot and it’s not,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s all ice cream, but it’s strawberry and chocolate and vanilla. Different flavors of how they go about it.”
As for Greenbeans, he happens to have a flavor of his own.