Clemson vs Boston College
Buy Now

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson team take on Boston College in primetime next week. Gwinn Davis / Special to The Post and Courier

CLEMSON — Clemson has not played in primetime since Week 2, when the Tigers traveled to Texas A&M in September for a 2-point win. 

That is about to change. 

ESPN announced Saturday, following Clemson's 77-16 rout of Louisville and Boston College's 31-21 win over Virginia Tech, that College Game Day is coming to Boston College and the two teams are kicking off under the lights. Game time is set for 8 p.m. on ABC. 

With a win, Clemson can with the ACC Atlantic Division, which would keep the Tigers right on track toward a College Football Playoff berth, their fourth in as many years. 

Boston College, led by star running back A.J. Dillon, has two losses on its schedule: one to Purdue and one to N.C. State. Boston College lost to the Wolfpack by five, a team Clemson beat by 34. 

"We’re 9-0," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "But man, what a big challenge we’ve got next week." 

Follow Grace Raynor on Twitter @gmraynor

Tags

Grace is the Post and Courier's Clemson reporter. She graduated from the University of North Carolina with a degree in journalism.