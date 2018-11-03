CLEMSON — Clemson has not played in primetime since Week 2, when the Tigers traveled to Texas A&M in September for a 2-point win.
That is about to change.
ESPN announced Saturday, following Clemson's 77-16 rout of Louisville and Boston College's 31-21 win over Virginia Tech, that College Game Day is coming to Boston College and the two teams are kicking off under the lights. Game time is set for 8 p.m. on ABC.
With a win, Clemson can with the ACC Atlantic Division, which would keep the Tigers right on track toward a College Football Playoff berth, their fourth in as many years.
Boston College, led by star running back A.J. Dillon, has two losses on its schedule: one to Purdue and one to N.C. State. Boston College lost to the Wolfpack by five, a team Clemson beat by 34.
"We’re 9-0," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "But man, what a big challenge we’ve got next week."