Clemson beefs up offensive line with commitments from two 4-star recruits

Clemson has started to build its 2022 recruiting class from the inside out. Last week the Tigers landed their first commitment for the class in offensive lineman Blake Miller of Ohio. On Monday the Tigers picked up their second in offensive lineman Collin Sadler of Greenville.

Sadler (6-5, 295) is rated a 4-star prospect and the No. 16 offensive tackle prospect nationally for the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite.

Sadler attended Clemson's game against Boston College on Saturday, his first visit to Death Valley for a game.

“It was great. It felt like home,” Sadler said. “That’s what I’ve been feeling for a while anyway. That just confirmed everything for me. I just felt like it was the best time for me (to commit)."

Sadler said he actually called Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney last week and committed to him over the phone.

“He was so excited. He was screaming and yelling,” Sadler said. “Everybody was so excited. That was awesome to hear.”

Sadler, who actually lives in Inman, plays offensive tackle for Greenville High. But he can play all the offensive line positions.

“They like my versatility. They said I can move around on the line,” Sadler said. “For me, I really don’t care where I play. I’ll play wherever I’m needed.”

Some of Sadler’s other offers were Alabama, Iowa, Florida, Cal, Arizona State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Pitt, Duke, Penn State, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia, Miami, Oklahoma and Indiana.

Sadler's commitment follows that of Miller (6-6, 315), a 4-star lineman from Strongsville, Ohio, who selected the Tigers over Ohio State, Florida, Auburn and Michigan last week.

Miller is rated the No. 23 offensive tackle in the 2022 class and is the No. 9 overall prospect in Ohio.

The state’s top-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, four-star defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (6-5, 300), announced a commitment to Georgia on Friday. Ingram-Dawkins had USC, Tennessee and North Carolina in his final four along with the Bulldogs. He is a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina for 2020.

USC was one of the first major programs to recruit Ingram-Dawkins with high intensity, and the Gamecocks appeared to be in a strong position to land him.

“With the Dogs, coach Kirby Smart came in as my second SEC offer and showed love immediately,” Ingram-Dawkins said during his announcement on CBS Sports HQ. “The coaching staff kept their word. They talked to me every day. I talked to all the coaches every day.

"They talked to my mom. They have a good relationship with my mom and my whole family. That’s what stood out the most, the relationship.”

Ingram-Dawkins also had offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas, Penn State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Florida State. He has said he will be graduating early. Last season Dawkins totaled 70 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.

Tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte has been idle this fall as far as practicing and playing football games. He has been working out, and he will play football for South Mecklenburg this winter and spring, but he has been practicing basketball and preparing for that season.

His football recruiting has slowed since he named his top five of USC, North Carolina, UCLA, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech, and he’s not able to take any unofficial or official visits. He said he is in regular contact with all five schools and two in particular seem to be coming at him harder than the rest.

“I’d say right now UCLA and UNC are pushing the hardest,” Nesbit said. “I haven’t been able to take a football visit out to UCLA yet, but I’ve been on campus before for basketball. UNC, I’ve been on campus multiple times. The Tar Heels are definitely on an uptrend. Recently they’ve been trying to do more with the tight end. I see they are trying to do more, it’s just a matter of personnel for them.”

USC also is making its regular contacts with Nesbit, who is the son of former Gamecock star offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit.

“Nothing much as really changed, especially since I’ve been to the campus so many times,” Nesbit said of USC. “I’ve really seen everything they have to offer except for the official visit. We’re kind of at a standstill there, but I still have constant contact with Coach (Bobby) Bentley, Coach (Will) Muschamp and Coach (Joe) Cox.”

USC target defensive end Ian Mathews (6-5, 270) of Columbus, Ga., was offered by Virginia.

Clemson commitment wide receiver Dacari Collins announced plans to enroll in January.

One-time Clemson target cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry of Pinson, Ala., committed to Alabama.

The Citadel landed a commitment from running back/wide receiver Landon Owens of Athens, Ga. This season he has 1,165 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jaleel Skinner of Greer (class of 2022) has named his top 12 schools. USC and Clemson made the list along with Oregon, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan and Florida State. Skinner, who could end up as a tight end in college, went into his junior season with 30 career catches for 511 yards and 6 touchdowns. He is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 3 tight end nationally in his class.

Wide receiver Adam Randall (6-3, 200) is that big-bodied wide receiver college programs covet. USC and Clemson have been on his offer list, and Georgia and Maryland offered last week. Randall also has offers from Louisville, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Oregon.

He missed six games with an injury during his sophomore season but still caught 26 passes for 493 yards and 3 touchdowns. Randall said he’s in touch with USC receivers coach Joe Cox and Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham 2-3 times per week. He’s done Zoom calls with Cox and he did a Facetime gameday session with Grisham earlier in the season. Both would love to add him to their arsenal and he’s heavily interested in both, but he’s also checking out the overall recruiting landscape for his services.

“Right now I’m just trying to take in everything and look for a place that I fit, and where I can fit into somebody’s offense,” Randall said.

Keith Adams Jr., a running back from Canton, Ga., and the son of former Clemson linebacker Keith Adams, reported a grayshirt offer from Clemson. By offering a grayshirt, the Tigers are giving Adams a chance to join the program in 2022 by paying his own way for at least a semester before going on scholarship.

Last season Adams rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has offers from Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern. Adams father played seven seasons in the NFL following his Clemson career. He is in the Clemson Hall of Fame. And his grandfather, Julius Adams, played 16 seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle with New England.

Clemson offered 2022 safetyt Azareyeh Thomas of Niceville, Fla. He’s rated a four-star prospect. USC also has offered. Thomas also has offers from Mississippi State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona State and Florida State.

USC offered 2022 safety Jyvonte McClendon of Lakeland, Fla. He's rated a three-star prospect and the No. 25 safety nationally in his class.

USC also offered 2022 RB Jaylon Glover (5-9 195) of Lakeland, FL. He's rated a 3-star prospect and ranked 42nd nationally among running backs in the 2022 class. In his career he's rushed for 3311 yards and 39 touchdowns averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

USC offered 2023 wide receiver Jalen Brown of Miami. He also has offers from Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, Florida State, Penn State, Nebraska, Louisville, Coastal Carolina and Syracuse. He’s also a track standout in the 200 meters. Brown is rated a four-star by 247Sports and ranked the No. 3 receiver prospect in the country in the class.

Basketball

Center Jonas Aidoo (7-0), a native of Durham, N.C., who attends school in Charlotte, has been one of the big risers in the basketball recruiting world due to his performances over the summer and in the early fall. He has climbed to four-star status in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 20 center nationally and the No. 4 prospect in North Carolina for the 2021 class.

Saturday he named his top 10, and USC is in that group. The others are N.C. State, Wake Forest, Marquette, Kansas, Tennessee, Providence, Miami, Georgia and Houston.

Clemson offered 2023 point guard Robert Dillingham of Charlotte. Some of his other offers are Ole Miss, Wichita State, USF, Middle Tennessee, Winthrop and Tennessee Tech.