Clemson beats South Carolina in head-to-head battle for prized football prospect

Clemson and South Carolina went head-to-head for one of North Carolina’s top football prospects and it was the Tigers who came out on top.

Zaire Patterson, a 6-6, 225-pound defensive end from Winston-Salem, announced his committment to Clemson last week.

USC seemed to have the upper hand with Patterson, a four-star prospect, during the early phase of his recruiting ahead of North Carolina. But Clemson became much more involved after losing the commitment of Korey Foreman and the Tigers were able to close the deal over the last two weeks.

Patterson is ranked the No. 18 weakside defensive end nationally in the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 16 prospect in North Carolina. Last season he had 109 tackles with 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 9 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions.

Patterson also plays basketball and because of that he has not been at his optimum football weight, which his coach said should be around 250 pounds.

Patterson also held offers from Oklahoma, Michigan State, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Colorado, Tennessee and others. Patterson gives Clemson 13 commitments for the 2021 class, which Dabo Swinney has said should top out at 18. All but one of the commitments is rated at least a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

USC last week offered three-star running back Ke’Travion Hargrove of Ruston, La., and the offer came after some very quick recruiting work. Hargrove committed last month to his hometown Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, coached by former Gamecock offensive coordinator Skip Holtz.

USC recruiter Tracy Rocker and running backs coach Des Kitchings are the ones who made the first contact for the Gamecocks with Hargrove early last week.

“I just started talking with them yesterday (Wednesday) I want to say,” Hargrove said. “Somebody texted me on Twitter and was like what’s up, this is so and so and so and so, and I said yeah. After a while, they just called me out of nowhere and offered me today (Thursday). I’m extremely excited.

"It’s a blessing come true for my first SEC school. I’m just excited, really, don’t know what to do. I don’t know what they are trying to do (as a program), but I do know a little bit about South Carolina because I do watch football. I don’t know how they are trying to build it. I don’t know how they work.”

Hargrove rushed for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He also had 17 catches for 460 yards and 6 touchdowns. Hargrove said Kitchings likes the way he can motor.

“He likes my speed,” Hargrove said. “I hear a lot about my speed. I think it’s a surprise how fast I am. What’s a typical 40 speed? I just line up and go. Like a 4.5.”

USC is the only SEC offer at this point for Hargrove, though he said he does hear from LSU, but he has other Power Five offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Boston College and Michigan State. In the 247Sports Composite, Hargrove is ranked the No. 33 running back prospect in the country and the No. 15 prospect in Louisiana.

Four-star running back Jaylin White of Dothan, Ala., is a hot target for a number of SEC programs. He just recently picked up an offer from Florida. USC was on him early dating back to when Thomas Brown was the running backs coach.

Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have been involved with his recruiting throughout and are keeping the communications going.

“I talk to South Carolina every day just about,” White said. “I’ve been talking with Coach Muschamp and Coach Bobo. Coach Muschamp says he wants me there bad. He likes the way I carry myself on the field and what I can do. And I love Coach Bobo. He’s a cool guy, laid back a little bit.”

The national analysts are high on White, who rushed for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s ranked the No. 12 running back prospect in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Alabama.

And the Gamecocks are in the mix with some other big-time programs. “They are in my top five right now with Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State and Texas A&M,” White said. “South Carolina has got a good coaching staff and they care about you going to school. I’m looking for a good engineering program.”

White also has offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, UCF, Louisville, UAB, Ole Miss, Louisiana and Arkansas State. White said he’s been getting the strongest push from the Gamecocks and Tennessee. He has visited USC, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee. He plans to wait until after his season to make a decision and he also hopes to be an early graduate.

One of USC’s top targets remains linebacker Jordan Poole of Oakboro, N.C. Poole has set June 19 for a commitment announcement, and at this point he’s keeping his options open and not ruling out any of the interested parties.

The Gamecocks have been among the most interested and they show that to Poole regularly with all forms of contact they can muster during this pandemic that has shut down in person recruiting.

“I talk to their coaches all the time really, at least one of them once a day,” Poole said. “Most of their coaches recruit pretty hard and we’re starting to build a pretty good relationship."

Florida State and Boston College were the latest offers for Poole. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, N.C. State, Louisville, Appalachian State, Duke, Virginia, Charlotte, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina.

Last season Poole registered 36 tackles with 1 interception. He also rushed for more than 1,500 yards last season. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite, and ranked the No. 68 athlete nationally and the No. 44 prospect in North Carolina.

Last month USC lost receivers coach Bryan McClendon to Oregon. After shuffling some things around, Will Muschamp eventually put newly hired Joe Cox in the position, and that seems to be a good move as it pertains to receiver prospect Derwin Burgess of Atlanta.

Safety Myzel Williams of Deltona, Fla., has set August 17 for his commitment date. He is expected to name his final five this week, and USC will likely be among them.

Williams visited USC with his parents in January and he left that meeting with the Gamecocks ranked No. 1 on his list. That’s no longer the case as Mississippi State has moved to the front.

Williams is a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite and is ranked the 100th best safety in the country. He’s the 166th ranked player in the state of Florida. Last season he had 28 tackles and 5 interceptions.

Clemson is in the top five with another highly regarded offensive tackle. Four-star Dietrick Pennington of Memphis on Saturday named his top five as Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia. He camped at Clemson last summer.

Some of his other offers are USC, Mississippi State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Memphis, Tennessee and Arkansas. Pennington is ranked 12th nationally among offensive guards in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s ranked the No. 4 prospect in Tennessee. The Tigers also remain strongly in the mix with a pair of five-star offensive tackles in Nolan Rucci and Tristan Leigh and four-star offensive guard Jagar Burton.

USC is in the top seven with three-star cornerback Javon Bullard of Milledgeville, Ga. The others are Georgia, Louisville, N.C. State, Pitt, Tennessee and West Virginia. Last season he had 78 tackles with 2 interceptions despite missing 5 games due to injuries.

Tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte has USC included in his top 14. The others are Northwestern, Indiana, N.C. State, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers, LSU and North Carolina. Nesbit is the son of former USC and NFL offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit and has made several visits to USC. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 22 tight end nationally.

Clemson and USC made the cut with three-star corner Ryan Barnes of Gaithersburg, Md. The others on his short list are Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Duke, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia, Maryland, N.C. State, West Virginia and Georgia Tech.

USC target Breon Pass, a wide receiver from Reidsville, N.C, who is also a basketball prospect, plans to announce this week which sport he will play in college. He has had USC at the top of his list for football. He also has football offers from North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina. Coastal Carolina and Tennessee. Last season he caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns. In basketball he averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

Wide receiver Malcolm Johnson of Bryans Road, Md., who had a USC offer, named a top eight of Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Maryland, LSU, Florida, Georgia and Southern Cal.

Linebacker Jaydon Hood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who had USC in his final 10, committed to Michigan.

USC target Dylan Fairchild, an offensive lineman from Cumming, Ga., committed to Georgia on Saturday.

Four-star athlete Charles Montgomery of Seffner, Fla., who last year considered himself committed to USC, has committed to Florida.

Basketball

Jacobi Wright, a 6-2 point guard from Fort Mill and Legacy Charter in Greenville, is planning to make a decision within the first two weeks of July. At the forefront of his recruiting right now are USC, Winthrop and Charlotte. Wright averaged 17 points and 5 assists per game last season.

USC offered 6-7 Andrew Williams of Scotland, Pa. Iowa State also recently offered. He also has offers from UT Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, La Salle, Pacific, South Alabama and Stetson.

Clemson offered 6-1 point guard Jayden Epps of Suffolk, Va., for the 2022 class. He also has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Providence, Virginia Tech, VCU, Texas A&M and others. He averaged 26 points per game last season.

Clemson offered 6-6 Donald Hand Jr. of Virginia Beach. His father was a three-time captain at Virginia. Some of his other offers are VCU, TCU, Old Dominion, James Madison and Hampton.

Bree Hall, a 5-11, five-star recruit from Dayton, committed to the USC women. She is ranked 26th nationally by ESPN. Hall had narrowed her list to USC, Ohio State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Tennessee and Texas. Hall visited USC as an 8th grader. .

Five-star point guard Saniya Rivers of Wilmington, N.C., also announced a commitment to Dawn Staley’s program. Rivers is ranked 3rd nationally in the ESPNw HoopGurlz. Alsp. five-star recruit Sania Feagin of Ellenwood, Ga., announced her commitment to the USC women. She is ranked the No. 6 prospect in the country by ESPNw HoopGurlz and the No. 2 center.

Baseball

Former Furman starting pitcher Rob Hughes is transferring to Clemson. He’s a 6-3 right-handed pitcher out of Northwestern who was a sophomore at Furman, which announced it is shutting down its baseball program.

The two other members of the Paladins’ weekend rotation also have found new homes. Left-hander John Bertrand is headed to Notre Dame and right-hander Stone Simmons is headed to Mississippi State.

Right-handed pitcher Eddie Copper (Class of 2023) of Fort Washington, Pa., committed to USC.