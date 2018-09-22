CLEMSON — Halftime at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday gave Clemson all the time it needed to craft its offensive gameplan for the second half against Georgia Tech. The Tigers' coaches huddled together and made a conscious decision.
“We came out and we said, ‘You know, we’re going to commit to running the football,”’ said co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott after Clemson stomped Georgia Tech, 49-21. “If we’re going to be a championship team we’ve got to be able to run the football.
“The guys responded well.”
Indeed, No. 3 Clemson (4-0) put on a clinic on how to beat Georgia Tech (1-3) at its own game, and of all the statistics Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was proud of Saturday night, perhaps the rushing yardage was what brought him the most joy.
Sure, he was thrilled his Clemson senior class became just the third in program history to beat Georgia Tech four years in a row. And sure, he was encouraged to see Clemson come away with its largest margin of victory against the Yellow Jackets since 2003. Of course he is pumped the Tigers are 4-0.
But the rushing column — that told much of the story.
Clemson had 248 yards on 36 carries for the afternoon. Georgia Tech had 146 yards on 56 carries.
The Tigers just didn’t outrush Georgia Tech, they did so by 100 yards. And they didn’t just do it with a similar number of attempts, they did so with 20 fewer carries.
“Georgia Tech came into the game leading the nation in rushing,” Swinney said of Paul Johnson’s triple-option offense that averaged 392.7 yards on the ground before Saturday. “That’s four years in a row I think we’ve outrushed Georgia Tech.”
The Tigers accomplished such a feat with a two-fold mission, each of its parts needing to work in perfect sync together.
First, the offense needed to get the ball to its playmakers, which it did as the afternoon progressed. Sophomore Travis Etienne had another 100-plus yard game with 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Junior Tavien Feaster eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with his 75 yards on eight caries that included a touchdown.
But the Clemson defense had to do its part too — and it did in an emphatic way. The Yellow Jackets lost a whopping 74 yards on the ground as the afternoon unfolded. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall led the group with 47 net yards and one rushing score. No other Yellow Jackets runner eclipsed 40 yards.
“That’s huge,” said defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who had three tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. “I’ve never heard of a college team playing three triple-option teams in a season. Usually you only do that one time in a whole year. For us to go out and beat three so early in the season, man, that’s huge for our program.”
Having said earlier in the season that he believes his running backs can hang with any in the country, Saturday should give Swinney a boost of confidence in terms of his depth and talent moving forward.
Between Trevor Lawrence’s ability to pass the ball, Kelly Bryant’s ability to run it and Clemson’s running back’s ability to make explosive plays, Clemson’s offense stands to be one of the most complete in the ACC when the Tigers put all of the pieces together. Saturday, they certainly did, with props from the defense and the score reflected that.
“It’s a credit to our defense being able to go out there and stop the Georgia Tech offense with how explosive they are. They just keep pounding and pounding,” Etienne said. “For our defense to come up and hold them tonight ... it’s just really special.”
And quite rare, too.