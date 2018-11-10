CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — For so many weeks now, the blueprint for No. 2 Clemson's football team has been the same.
• Take an early lead behind what might be the most explosive offense Clemson has ever had under head coach Dabo Swinney.
• Rely on Brent Venables' stout defense to shut the door on opposing teams.
• Play anyone and everyone on the roster whenever possible.
Saturday night, that plan saw some shakeups.
Clemson beat Boston College 27-7 on Saturday night in blustery Chestnut Hill in front of a sold-out crowd to send the Tigers' to their fourth ACC Championship game in as many years. Swinney shouted out his 2008 team for laying the foundation in terms of his first-ever win as Clemson's interim coach a decade ago and the locker room celebration was on brand with all sorts of fun antics of a loose Clemson team. But more telling than the win was perhaps how the Tigers got it and what it means moving forward.
This victory can be looked at in two ways:
On the one hand, the Tigers went on the road and beat a top-20 team known for its physical style of play. That breeds confidence for the postseason.
On the other hand, it is a bit telling that the Tigers had to really slog through a win over a Boston College team that played with its backup quarterback for almost the entire night. The Eagles' starter, Anthony Brown, was injured after throwing just three passes and did not return, as he instead headed to the hosptial. In the meantime, Boston College's defense made it its mission to prove Clemson can indeed be slowed offensively.
What this means for Clemson's future remains to be seen, but Saturday's game ended with a Tigers' celebration after they won the ACC Atlantic Division and improved their overall record to 10-0.
"This (senior) group has kind of made history all year. It seems like every week, they're doing something that either hasn't been done or hasn't been done in a long, long time and it's a real credit to this senior group and this junior group," Swinney said. "This is a very focused football team. They believe in their vision, they believe in what they want to achieve. They put the work in and it's a joy to be around them. It's amazing what they've done."
What went right
- All week leading up to a matchup that featured temperatures in the 30s, questions lingered about how Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence would fare in his first big road test as a starter and playing in the cold for the first time. He was up to the task, completing 29 of 40 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown, though he did miss some deep balls he would like to have back and had some rookie moments. He also broke another one of Deshaun Watson's records, this time for most total yards by a true freshman. He personally thought all the chatter about the weather was a bit much.
"At the end of the day, it's still football. You've got to come out and play," Lawrence said. "The weather's not going to win a game. Obviously they're more used to it than us, but at the end of the day you've just got to come out and play."
- Speaking of Lawrence, for months, Swinney has said that his quarterback is a better runner than people think. Lawrence scored his first rushing touchdown of his career Saturday night on a 6-yard run to open the second half.
- After a lackluster close to the first half, Clemson came out after the break ready to roll. The Tigers had 3:31 left on the clock when their final drive of the first half began, and yet still couldn't score. But once the second half started, Clemson's defense forced a three-and-out, then the offense needed just three plays and 77 seconds to go 64 yards and score.
- Clemson's defense was again elite. It is a luxury Clemson has every week, which makes it seem like the norm, but Clemson isn't the team it is without this stout unit. The Tigers completely shut down Boston College's run game and its star running back, AJ Dillon. Boston College rushed for just nine total yards as a team the entire night. Dillon had only 39 yards on 16 carries. As a team, Boston College averaged just two yards per play and was 3 of 16 on third down.
"It's just definitely meant a lot because of the group of seniors. We just do a great job of leading every day. There's no other group of guys I would want to do it with," said Christian Wilkins who was a decoy Saturday night in Clemson's ever-popular jumbo fridge package. "Definitely, I want to give a lot of credit to Boston College because they don't make it easy ... you've got to come with the right mindset and I feel like we did that tonight."
What went wrong
- Boston College was able to effectively shut down Clemson's running game in the first half. The Tigers entered Saturday averaging 265.3 rushing yards per game, yet had just 44 yards on the ground by halftime Saturday.
- Swinney wants his team to largely be defined by its diligence and precision in special teams, but Saturday night wasn't the night. The Tigers gave up a 74-yard touchdown on a punt return in the first quarter to senior wide receiver Michael Walker, which had Alumni Stadium going bananas. Relinquishing those types of plays hasn't proved to be too worrisome for Clemson to this point, but once the competition amps up in the postseason, potentially in the College Football Playoff, special teams could be crucial.
- Clemson sophomore punt returner Amari Rodgers called for a fair catch on a punt in the second quarter, which created some confusion after it all played out. The ball seemed to bounce off of Boston College's Taj-Amir Torres and then did bounce off of Rodgers' chest as he fumbled the punt. When Boston College scooped up the ball and recovered the fumble, the ruling on the field was that the punt was lost by Rodgers and recovered by the kicking team, though it looked like interference should have been called. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was irate, but Boston College got the ball on Clemson's 42-yard line.
- All-American left tackle Mitch Hyatt was injured in the second quarter and missed time throughout the rest of the evening. He had a couple of stingers, Swinney said, and freshman Jackson Carman took over in his place.
- Lawrence had some overthrows that he will want to clean up.
"You've just got to stay at it and I tip my hat to their defensive staff. They've got good players and a good scheme over there," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. "I wish we could have made just a couple more plays, put it away earlier than we did."
Turning point
Lawrence's rushing touchdown to open the second half gave Clemson some much-needed life and a cushion for wiggle room.
Up next
Clemson returns home to Death Valley on Saturday for an ACC Coastal matchup with Duke. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. under the lights at Death Valley.