Clemson bats crush Mlodzinski, South Carolina in series opener

COLUMBIA — Carmen Mlodzinski helped Clemson find its power.
South Carolina’s ace pitcher and potential first-round draft pick served up three home runs in a 7-1 Tigers win on Friday, giving Clemson (8-1) a 1-0 edge in the annual best-of-three rivalry series. Game 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Segra Park, home of the Class A Columbia Fireflies.
Clemson had won seven of its first eight games because of its pitching. The Tigers were hitting .243 as a team.
Against Mlodzinski, they hit one more home run than they had hit all year.
“I don’t know if you can explain it, quite honestly,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said. “We all knew it was there, it was just a matter of it happening.”
Mlodzinski had two throwing errors in the first three innings that didn’t linger, but he was tattooed for 10 hits and six runs to knock the shine off his career-high eight strikeouts. The expected pitching duel was more one-sided than a lean-to.
On a night where USC legend Michael Roth threw out the first pitch, Clemson matched with its own untouchable lefty. Sam Weatherly no-hit the Gamecocks through seven innings, striking out 11 and walking three.
“I wanted to pound the zone,” Weatherly said. “I thought their approaches were good, I thought they took good swings, I just think I happened to be a little bit better tonight.”
With Weatherly's pitch count at 104, Lee couldn’t extend the lefty any more, so he brought on Geoffrey Gilbert to relieve. Gilbert worked a spotless eighth, but Brady Allen’s solo home run to start the ninth ruined the Tigers’ shot at history.
Clemson still had plenty to crow about on the Gamecocks’ home field.
USC (6-3) couldn’t hit, couldn’t guess what was coming and couldn’t deliver when it did get men on. Clemson, a team that was woeful with runners on in its previous eight games, seemed to just be waiting to get somebody on before making it really hurt.
Kier Meredith had four hits, including one of the Tigers’ three two-run homers, while Dylan Brewer and Davis Sharpe collected their first homers and RBIs of the season with their own two-run shots.
USC coach Mark Kingston, who changed hitting coaches in the offseason and admitted his analytics-heavy approach with emphasis on power was a mistake, was left with a fresh barrage of questions. The Gamecocks are once again starting the season poorly, and while they can still win the rivalry series, not much confidence was gained after going 1-for-27 at the plate Friday.
“It was just a tough night. We’re ready to move on,” he said. “We got outplayed tonight and we need to be better.”
USC will send right-hander Thomas Farr to the mound Saturday, while Clemson will turn to Sharpe, also a right-hander.