CLEMSON — A day after he hurt his knee against St. Peter's that had Clemson coach Brad Brownell concerned, Marcquise Reed has learned he is dealing with a sprained knee.
An MRI on Wednesday morning revealed the results, according to Clemson, and the graduate guard is questionable for Clemson's Saturday matchup with Mississippi State in Newark, New Jersey.
Despite his unknown status for Saturday, the news is good news for Clemson, as it could have been much worse for Reed. His injury Tuesday night looked like it could have been serious and he limped off the court in pain.
Reed is Clemson's leading scorer, averaging 19.4 points per game in 34 minutes. He is the heart and soul of the Tigers' offense and is also the team's second-leading rebounder, as a guard, with 5.1 boards per contest.
The Tigers beat Saint Peter's 65-60 Tuesday. They now head to New Jersey for neutral site contest with the Bulldogs.