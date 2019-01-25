CLEMSON — Things are still calm in Clemson's locker room, coach Brad Brownell says, despite the basketball team's 1-4 ACC mark.
Certainly the Tigers, who have lost four of their last five games, aren't pleased with how things are unfolding. But it isn't time to panic, Brownell said Thursday.
"We're fine. We're not happy. Our team's disappointed that we're not winning some of these games but I think our guys have played pretty hard, said Brownell, whose team plays at No. 21 N.C. State on Saturday.
"It's a hard schedule and these are really good teams. You have to play at a high level for 40 minutes to win and we haven't quite been able to put the full 40 together in some of these games."
Still, Brownell added, the players are working hard in practice and have the right attitude.
That's the good news for the Tigers, whose only ACC win came against Georgia Tech. Clemson opened its conference schedule with Duke on the road, Syracuse on the road and Virginia at home in back-to-back-to-back contests.
The bad news is that it is now late January and the Tigers still have not established their identity. Too many inconsistencies have muddied the waters in that regard and playing in the country's most competitive college basketball league night after night can be unforgiving.
"I think we're still looking for maybe exactly what (our identity) is. I don't know that we've played as well as we would like on either end," Brownell said. "I think there are times when I think defensively we've been very good. The Virginia game and the Syracuse game I thought we defended really well. Offensively, we struggled.
"I thought for most of the game against Florida State, offensively we were pretty good. Our defense failed in the last eight minutes. So we haven't been as consistent as we would like to be on either end and that's why we're whatever 1-4 in the league. That has to change."
Clemson ranks 189th in turnover margin out of 349 teams, something the Tigers will need to clean up, and ranks tied with Duke for 13th in the league in 3-point shooting.
But the Tigers' field goal percentage is sixth best in the conference. It's just a matter of consistently putting all the pieces together.
"I don't think that it's any one thing," Brownell said, asked specifically what his team needs to improve. "Our guys are fighting. You watch the film and guys are rotating and blocking out.
"Man, I thought we really competed hard and played well (at Florida State). And that’s why you're frustrated when you don’t finish."
That's the next step.