CLEMSON — Gabe DeVoe was on hand Tuesday night to catch a Clemson basketball game at his old stomping grounds, and as the former guard posed for photos with a basketball-sized grin on his face after accepting an IPTAY award, it started to hit the Littlejohn Coliseum crowd just how much it missed his presence.
Thousands of fans rose to their feet for the Shelby, N.C., native now playing professional ball in Poland after four years at Clemson.
Plenty let it be known how much they wished he still wore a Clemson jersey. The last time he was in one, he scored a career-high 31 points against Kansas in Clemson's historic run to the Sweet 16.
At the end of the night, and after the Tigers' 77-64 loss to Florida State, even coach Brad Brownell had his former player on his mind.
"Obviously we miss Gabe's shooting and all of that," Brownell said, referring to DeVoe's 169 career 3-pointers, which places him eighth in the program record books. "But we also don't pass it as well as we need to pass it. And that affects our shooting."
As Clemson looks to get out of another three-game losing skid, better passing is going to be high on the priority list.
While assist statistics don't tell the whole story, particularly considering elements of passing that don't directly lead to a bucket but that do catalyze effective ball movement or points from offensive rebounds, they still are indicative of the way a team shares the ball and gets the offense involved with multiple contributors. In the last three games, Clemson has been below its season average in terms of dishing the ball out for scoring opportunities, and in turn, the Tigers' field goal percentage has been down.
The Tigers are averaging 12 assists per game and shooting 45.9 percent from the field on the season.
But Clemson had just eight assists in one-point losses to Miami and Louisville before dropping a third straight game Tuesday night. They shot 41.8 percent from the field against Miami, then just 38.6 percent against Louisville. They did have 11 assists against the Seminoles, just one below the season average, but because the passing was not as consistent nor as active as it needed to be, they still shot just 38.3 percent from the field and only cashed in on six fast-break points in transition.
Clemson's offense is at its best when multiple people are involved and teams have to pick their poison between shooting guard Marcquise Reed, point guard Shelton Mitchell and center Elijah Thomas. When the assists are down, shot selection and ball movement usually are too, and that's what Clemson is trying to avoid.
"It's more on us to improvise," said Clemson forward David Skara, referring to opponents shutting down Clemson's offense. "And we've kind of struggled with that."
As of Monday, the Tigers were ranked 281st in the nation for assists and tied for 13th among 15 teams in the ACC in that department.
While Mitchell and Reed are both solid facilitators with 79 and 69 assists each, Clemson's numbers look all the more stark when stacked up against North Carolina. The Tar Heels, for context, have five different players with at least 50 assists (both guards have more than 90) while Clemson has just the two.
With conference play coming to a close soon, the Tigers aren't out of the NCAA Tournament picture but certainly do need to start winning games again.
"We've struggled to score, obviously," Skara said. "We've just got to do better."
That will start with better passing.