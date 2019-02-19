CLEMSON — Nearly a decade at Clemson and Brad Brownell knows by now that the ACC is as unforgiving as they come in college basketball.
It's too difficult to win games with poor numbers, the conference is too competitive to show up out of sync and still win. It's a battle against the best of the best on a regular basis.
Tuesday, to the Clemson coach's chagrin, was another one of those reminders for his basketball team.
On a night when Clemson trailed by as many a 17 points against Florida State, then at one point cut it to seven, the Tigers could never fully put everything together in a 77-64 loss, which marks their third defeat in as many games.
The rebounding margin will bother Brownell — Clemson was outrebounded 43-32 — though it's more likely the bench discrepancy will upset him the very most.
The Seminoles' reserves scored 30 points. Clemson's scored two.
"That's their strength. They keep fresh bodies in there defensively, they wear you down. That's obviously not a strength of this year's team for us," Brownell said. "Our bench is just not producing at the level, our freshmen aren't quite ready ... we're not going to win when they outscore us whatever that was (30) to two. That's too much."
It's crunch time in terms of building an NCAA Tournament resume and while ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Clemson as a No. 11 seed as recently as Monday, the Tigers have some things to clean up as they head into the final weeks of regular season play.
"We need to win a bunch of games here to finish if we want to do what we want to do," Brownell said. "Our margin just isn't good enough."
Trending up
- The Tigers ultimately were too inconsistent to ever get where they wanted to be with the Seminoles, but there were flashes of momentum. After trailing by as many as 17 in the second half, Clemson pulled within seven with about eight minutes to play when David Skara hauled in an offensive rebound and laid it back in as the crowd rose to its feet. The Tigers also trailed by just two points with about six minutes left in the first half before FSU went on a 15-2 run.
"When we started, I thought we got a couple open, good looks," Skara said. "After that, we just could’t find ways. I don’t know."
- Clemson guard Marcquise Reed continues to play like one of the most complete players in the ACC. The Tigers' leader had 20 points on 7-16 shooting with four rebounds and an assist. Reed entered the night as the ACC's fourth-leading scorer, averaging 18.6 points per game.
- Clemson outdid the Seminoles when it came to points off of turnovers. Clemson 11: Florida State: nine. The Tigers also had six fast break points to Florida State's two.
Trending down
- Clemson's offense had no spark for stretches at a time, going through multiple minutes-long chunks without a field goal or a bucket. Inconsistencies ran their course and the Tigers trailed by 15 at the half in large part thanks to a 15-2 run by the Seminoles.
"I really think it was the biggest difference in the game," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said of that run. "I don't know what mark it was, but I thought (the reserves) gave us tremendous effort and then our guys got rested."
- Needing some momentum after the break, Clemson instead came out sluggish to start while Florida State opened the second half with a splashy alley-oop to go up 17 points.
- Florida State outscored the Tigers in the paint 36 to 26, another large difference maker.
- The Seminoles also capitalized on 19 second-chance points, to Clemson's nine.
"Physically, they are hard to handle," Brownell said. "Just big, strong at every position from point guard to center.
"We also don't pass (the ball) as well as we need to pass it and that affects our shooting ... when you're playing a team as athletic and gifted as they are, the way they guard, it makes it hard on you."
Familiar face
- Former Clemson guard and fan favorite Gabe DeVoe was on hand at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night to catch a game and accept the 2017-18 IPTAY Athlete of the Year Award he won for his services last season as a senior on the basketball team. DeVoe was vital in getting the Tigers to a Sweet 16 appearance for just the fourth time in school history, serving as one of Brownell's best leaders throughout the historic season. DeVoe, who scored 31 points in his final Clemson game in a loss to Kansas in the Sweet 16, was greeted with a standing ovation.
Coming up
The Tigers return to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday to host Boston College at noon.
"Obviously we need to win a game here," Brownell said. "We needed to win one (Tuesday) but we've got to lick our wounds."