Clemson is waiting for a decision from quarterback Ty Simpson, the Tigers' top QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class.

Simpson, who is from Martin, Tenn., was scheduled to announce his commitment last week but postponed the announcement after a winter storm shut down his high school. Simpson rescheduled for Feb. 26.

Clemson is among Simpson's top six schools.

“Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Texas are a big part of my recruitment right now just because of the SEC and getting the best out of me and my abilities, the coaching staff, and the relationships,” Simpson said last week in an interview with 104.5 The Zone in Nashville.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter have been very active in recruiting Simpson. They also enlisted the help of former quarterback Trevor Lawrence. “He (Lawrence) actually called me one time,” Simpson said. “It was a Georgia number and I thought it was a spam call, but all of a sudden it was ‘Hey Ty, it’s Trevor Lawrence,’ and I was like ‘holy crap, I’m talking to the future No. 1 overall pick.’ It was really cool.

"I asked him why did he go to Clemson and 'why didn’t you stay in the SEC?’ and ‘how was your walk with Christ there?’ I told him I appreciate what he does from his platform showing kids like my brother, who is a diehard Clemson fan, how a quarterback should act. I just appreciate him and he gave me some good advice."

Watching how Simpson's situation unfolds will be Cade Klubnik, a quartterback from Austin, Tex.

Klubnik, who has not been offered by Clemson, has been willing to hang in with the Tigers to this point while the Simpson issue plays out.

“I mean, it’s going good, building a relationship, taking it day by day and week by week, but it’s going good,” Klubnik said. “Talking with coach Streeter, coach Elliott and coach Swinney. I would say I probably talk to coach Streeter every two or three days, coach Elliott and coach Swinney once a week.”

Klubnik has offers from Auburn, Baylor, Arizona State, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Michigan State, Colorado, Arkansas and Arizona. But he’s been willing to hold off all the others until he sees what Clemson does, and that depends on what Simpson does.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer last week filled out his 2021 recruiting class with a commitment from Assumption University transfer cornerback Carlins Platel. The Massachusetts native chose the Gamecocks over Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina. He played three seasons at Assumption and will graduate in May, leaving him one year of eligibility as a grad transfer.

“It feels great. I think they are a great program, great coaches, great scheme. I’m excited to get down there,” Platel said.

USC target Anthony Rose, a safety from of Hallandale, Fla., has set Feb. 23 for his commitment announcement date. He named a top three of USC, Penn State and Arizona over the weekend.

New USC running backs coach Montario Hardesty has been scoping out the running back prospects he likes for the 2022 class, and one he’s focused on is right down the road from the campus.

CJ Stokes is a speedster from Hammond School in Columbia and was offered by the previous Gamecock staff. Hardesty has followed up and is keeping the recruiting going for the Gamecocks.

“He said he loves my film. He thinks I’m the best back in South Carolina,” Stokes said. “We are just going to continue building a relationship. But he said he loves my tape and he can’t wait to see me in person. He said I put my foot in the ground and go and have a lot of speed.”

Stokes added that Hardesty has already started to coach him up a bit, offering him some advice to improve his overall game.

“He said I can do some yoga to loosen up my hips. He said that’s really the only knock on my game, everything else is there," Stokes said. "He said everything is perfect. He said I could use a little bit more mobility in my hips.”

Stokes has multiple offers and said he's getting the most interest from USC, Vanderbilt, Duke, Missouri and Louisville.

Tight end Oscar Delp of Cumming, Ga., has been on almost everyone’s most wanted list for the 2022 class. But last week he announced a list of 13 schools he’s primarily focused on at this point. USC and Clemson, two schools to which he has family ties (mom went to USC, uncle played at Clemson), are there and are major factors.

Delp said there are many reasons both Palmetto State programs have his full attention.

“I grew up a Gamecock fan and kind of always dreamed of playing there,” Delp said. “They’ve really pitched me how I could be one of those players that come in and make an immediate impact on the team. I could be playing as a freshman and all four years. That’s definitely very attractive to look at.

As for Clemson, Delp said: “The winning culture they have there and just the family atmosphere. They are also moving towards a receiving tight end role with the players that they are starting to get, and with coach (Tony) Elliott now at the tight end position.

“Both schools are just amazing schools to have a chance to play at. I just got off a Zoom with Clemson. I did a Zoom with South Carolina last week. I’m talking with the coaches every week."

The other 11 on Delp's list are North Carolina, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia, Northwestern, LSU, Stanford and Southern Cal.

And then there’s Texas. The Longhorns, with new coach Steve Sarkisian, offered the day after the short list dropped. “I’m definitely going to give them consideration,” Delp said.

USC has a good history with Leesburg High School in Georgia, and the team is loaded with 2022 prospects. One is offensive guard Qae’shon Sapp (6-5, 310), and the Gamecocks have thrown their hat into the ring with him. Beamer and new offensive line coach Greg Adkins have made the contacts with Sapp, and they have reason to believe they’ll have some sticking power with him.

“I have a good relationship with Coach Beamer, the head coach,” Sapp said. “I’m sure he’s going to turn South Carolina back around from their previous season. I love the school. It has a great academic program and puts a lot of guys in the NFL. And the coaching staff they have right now is a great rebuilding staff. I’m looking forward to talking to more coaches on the staff.”

Sapp said USC is one of the schools he will include in his top 10, which he hasn't announced yet. Among his other favorites are N.C. State, North Carolina, Miami, Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Maryland.

New USC offers include:

• DE Kaleb Artis (6-5, 270) of Fresh Meadows, N.Y. He's rated a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 30th nationally among defensive tackles.

• DE Nyjalik Kelly (6-4, 235) of Fort Lauderdale. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the 28th defensive end nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

• DE Tyreese Fearbry (6-5, 205) of Pittsburgh. He’s rated a four-star and ranked 16th nationally among weakside defensive ends. Among his other offers are Pitt, Penn State, Boston College, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina and Michigan State.

Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (6-3, 285) of Essexville, Mich., was offered by Clemson. He's rated a 4-star and ranked the No. 16 defensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger was offered by Furman.

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling of Oceanside Collegiate was offered by Oregon for 2023.