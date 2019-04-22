Clemson is hoping for good news this week as a prized defensive tackle announces his college choice.
Bryan Bresee, a 6-5, 280-pound lineman from of Damascus, Md., has been strong on Clemson since visiting there last season. He followed that up with a junior day visit in January and an appearance at the spring game.
The Tigers appear to be in great position to nab him over Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State, his stated other top schools. He also made unofficial visits this year to Penn State and Georgia. Adding to the strong Clemson indicators was Bresee’s decision to cancel an official visit to Oklahoma the weekend after visiting Clemson. Last season Bresee had 36 tackles and 13 sacks.
Much of the recruiting world’s attention over the weekend was focused on Oregon. The Ducks played host to quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., for an official visit. Uiagalelei is choosing between the Ducks and Clemson with an announcement expected on May 5. Based on tweets by Uiagalelei and his father, the visit with the Ducks went extremely well.
Offensive lineman Javion Cohen of Pell City, Ala., decommitted from USC last week. Cohen said the relationship between him and the Gamecocks remains very good, but he also wants to check out some other places and doing so as a commitment wouldn’t be right.
“I didn’t want to visit while being committed and I felt like I didn’t want to keep it a secret,” Cohen said. “You know, I’m up front with everything so I went ahead and announced it publicly.”
Cohen visited USC in late January and was back for the spring game earlier this month. He’s also visited Auburn, Georgia Tech, Alabama and LSU. He was offered by Auburn on a visit Friday. This weekend he will return to USC with his mother for an official visit.
Cohen said he also wants to visit Tennessee, Florida State, Florida and Oregon, which offered him last week.
USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford was one of the first to evaluate and offer Jazston Turnetine, and the Gamecocks have not let up in their recruiting efforts.
“They are still showing me a lot of love as far as recruiting-wise,” Turnetine said. “They send me good morning texts everyday still and calls here and there.”
Graduating on time in December will be key for Turnetine and the Gamecocks. He said that’s his goal and he’s working to get that done with an eye towards possibly landing in Columbia.
Turnetine said he and Wolford have talked about an official visit and they are looking at the end of May for that. He also has offers from Missouri and West Virginia and said Arizona and Oklahoma also are showing interest.
Wide receiver Julian Fleming of Catawissa, Penn., has been working his recruiting from a final six of Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Georgia and Oregon. His plan is to take his official visits and then make a decision.
His first visit was earlier this month to Alabama for the spring game. Fleming has only visited Clemson once, for a junior day in March. He got the full recruitment treatment from the coaches and players and all of that went over well with him.
“I loved the coaches," he said. “They’ve all been there for a really long time. Coach Dabo’s energy is for real and I like him a lot. I like Coach (Jeff) Scott a lot."
Fleming wants to take two more official visits in the summer and save the last two for Clemson and Ohio State. And he’s expecting Clemson coaches to be up to see him this week at a track meet. According to stats from MaxPreps, in eight games last season Fleming had 45 catches for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his career, he has 150 catches for 3,195 yards and 43 touchdowns.
A year ago, USC was one of the favorites with wide receiver Antonio Barber, formerly of Rock Hill and now living in Cornelius, N.C. But Barber surprised many by committing to Tennessee in April of 2018. That commitment lasted nearly a year until Barber announced a decommitment last month.
In the background, USC continued to keep an eye on Barber and last week he got a call from recruiter Bobby Bentley. Barber said Bentley made it clear the Gamecocks were still interested in him.
Barber said he has offers from N.C. State, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Syracuse and others. West Virginia, Maryland and Arizona also have been showing interest. This spring he has visited Virginia Tech, Georgia, North Carolina and N.C. State.
Tight end Diego Lamonica (6-5, 227) of Miami has visited the Palmetto State twice on recruiting visits, both times to Clemson. He’ll be back this summer, but this time the destination will be USC.
Lamonica landed an offer from the Gamecocks earlier in the week.
“It meant a lot to me because my mom was a cheerleader there, so I have family ties there. It did mean a lot to me,” Lamonica said. “They said they like the way I’m a versatile tight end. I can play in the backfield, I can play on the line and I can play unattached from the O-line.”
Lamonica’s most recent visit to the state was for the Clemson spring game. “It was amazing. There was something like 60,000 people out there for a spring game, which was crazy for me to see,” he said.
Lamonica missed three games of his junior season with an injury, and before that there wasn’t much football film on him because he was focused on basketball. Lamonica said Oregon and Vanderbilt were the other two schools showing the strongest interest in him right now. He plans to take some visits this summer and he said USC would be one of them.
New North Carolina coach Mack Brown has turned up the recruiting efforts in his home state. He’s digging deep for defensive end Desmond Evans (6-6, 245) of Sanford, N.C., but so are others, including USC.
Evans visited USC for two games last season and he was back for an unofficial visit last month.
“They are going to be in my top 10,” Evans said. “They are cool, I can relate to them. Coach Kyle (Krantz), coach Mike Peterson and coach (Will) Muschamp, we have a group chat together, they text me all the time.”
Evans said the Gamecocks have explained to him they would deploy him in their “Buck” defensive end position so he can rush the passer but also be used in coverage. Evans also has visited North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech and N.C. State. His top five will get his official visits and he expects USC to be on that list.
Clemson also is an offer and he visited there last summer. He said he’s been in touch with Clemson through texting and still has the Tigers on his list.
Clemson is looking at offensive lineman Colston Powers (6-5, 285) of Daleville, Va., for the 2021 class. Powers visited earlier this month for the spring game and he got his first look at the program and the school.
“It was a great visit, they definitely have something special going on there which obviously everyone can tell from last years results, but you just get a different feeling there, and it’s great,” said Powers, who has offers from Virginia and Coastal Carolina.
USC has offered at least a half dozen quarterbacks in the 2021 class and Friday one of those offered candidates, Christian Veilleux of Buffalo, made an unofficial visit.
“The visit was great,” Veilleux said. “I got to see the new facilities, which were very impressive. I got a ride around campus, saw the academic center and saw the student-athlete dorms. Campus is great.”
USC quarterbacks coach Dan Werner offered Veilleux in February. He also has offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and others. Friday’s meeting gave him the chance to meet with Werner and Muschamp and learn more about where he fits in with their recruiting plans.
Clemson tentatively offered wide receiver Ruben Jackson of Belle Glade, Fla., he said, pending improvement in his SAT score. He visited Clemson on March 30. Some other offers are Syracuse, Oregon State, Rutgers and Vanderbilt. He also has visited Florida State, Georgia Tech, UCF and USF.
Linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland, Calif., named Clemson among his top 12 schools. The others on his list are Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona State, Southern Cal, Alabama and Oklahoma.
Clemson target defensive lineman Clyde Pinder of Tampa was offered by Penn State. And he visited Texas A&M recently.
USC target tight end Kendall Karr of Belmont, N.C., committed to North Carolina.
Mansfield, Tex., cornerback Jalen Kimber, who had USC and Clemson offers, committed to Georgia.
Clemson target cornerback Jalen Harrell of Miami committed to Florida State.
Safety Brian Branch of Tyrone, Ga., committed to Alabama. He visited USC last summer and had an offer.
Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch visited Georgia on Saturday for its spring game. He also was at USC’s spring game.
Cornerback Andru Phillips of Mauldin named a top five of Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and N.C. State.
Cornerback Christian Miller of Hilton Head visited Liberty last week.
Offensive lineman Ta’Chawn Brooks of Dutch Fork visited Virginia Tech last week.
Cheraw defensive tackle Xavier McIver was offered by Syracuse.
Former USC running back Ty’son Williams is headed to BYU.
Basketball
Former Charleston Southern standout Christian Keeling took his official visit to Clemson over the weekend. He also has visited Georgia Tech and will visit North Carolina this weekend. He also has a visit set with N.C. State the first weekend in May.
Akron grad transfer Daniel Utomi, who reportedly visited Clemson recently, signed with Southern Cal.
Dorman point guard Myles Tate last week landed an offer from Clemson, his first offer from an ACC program. Tate also has offers from USC, South Florida, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Presbyterian, Wofford and Appalachian State.
Davis Guyton of Christian Academy in Myrtle Beach and Brady Spence of Douglasville, Ga., signed with The Citadel. Former Citadel guard Tariq Simmons of Panola JC in Texas signed with S.C. State.