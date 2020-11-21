Clemson at Florida State football game postponed hours before kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson-Florida State football game scheduled for Saturday at noon has been postponed, the ACC announced.
The postponement follows a conference call at which both teams' medical personnel were unable to agree on moving forward. Both teams continue to adhere to the ACC Medical Advisory Group's minimum outlined protocols.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State," Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.”
Clemson could make up the game Dec. 12, one week before a likely ACC Championship bout against Notre Dame.
Sources close to the team said Clemson proposed additional testing and playing the game Sunday or Monday. That will not happen.
"Man, we were ready to play," quarterback Trevor Lawrence wrote on Twitter. Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29 and missed the Tigers' previous two games, against Boston College and Notre Dame.
Redshirt senior running back Darien Rencher also chimed in.
“It was not Clemson’s fault,” he wrote on Twitter. “So there’s only one other option to why it did, and the suspects could possibly be seen wearing marron and gold and reside in Tallahassee, Fla.”
Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson pushed back against that sentiment. The redshirt senior responded to Lawrence’s tweet.
“We were (ready) too,” he wrote. “We good over here.”
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported the postponement was because a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19.
"A Clemson back-up offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken Friday," Thamel wrote on Twitter. "They received the results after Clemson landed in Tallahassee. The player traveled with the team. FSU officials weren't comfortable playing because of potential spread."