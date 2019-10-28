Clemson appears to be right back in the mix with one of the nation’s top linebackers for the 2020 recruiting class.

Trenton Simpson, a 6-2, 220-pounder from Charlotte, recently decommitted from Auburn. It was thought he would visit North Carolina on Saturday for the Duke game but instead was at Clemson. It was Simpson’s first visit to Clemson since the spring game in April.

North Carolina is still on Simpson's list of favorite schools, with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and N.C. State among others to watch in this renewed recruiting battle.

Long-time USC target running back Len’Neth Whitehead has set Nov. 15 for his commitment announcement. Whitehead has taken official visits to USC and Tennessee, and will take his final official visit to Wisconsin on Nov. 9. Whitehead also plays linebacker but the Gamecocks are recruiting him primarily as a running back.

USC’s efforts to turn cornerback Jahquez Robinson of Jacksonville, Fla., away from Alabama has ended. Robinson announced last week that he was firm with his commitment to the Crimson Tide and was shutting down his recruiting. He made his decision two days after wrapping up an official visit to USC.

Robinson committed to Alabama in February but never fully shut down his recruiting. He also never gave an indication that he would go anywhere other than Alabama. He also took an official visit to Oklahoma and he plans to visit Alabama for the LSU game next month.

USC has three corners committed for the 2020 class in O’Donnell Fortune of Sumter, Dominick Hill of Orlando, Fla., and Joey Hunter of Tyrone, Ga. The Gamecocks have 21 newcomers counting towards their 2020 class, leaving them four spots to reach the maximum of 25.

Tight end Arik Gilbert of Marietta, Ga., who was offered and recruited by Clemson, committed to LSU. He also has Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M as his finalists. Gilbert visited Clemson unofficially but never made it in for an official visit.

Hammond defensive back Fabian Goodman, son of former Gamecock Andre Goodman, has plans to join the USC program next season as an invited walk-on.

Kicker Will Fowler of Spartanburg was back at Clemson on Saturday for the Boston College game.

Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (Class of 2021) of Cumming, Ga., is an up-and-coming tackle prospect who is starting to see the interest in him build. USC was one of his early offers, along with Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Jacksonville State.

He visited USC for its game with Alabama and also saw the Gamecocks play at Georgia. Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford really like Fairchild and have been working him hard. That’s paid off with Fairchild liking the Gamecocks more than the rest at this point.

“I’m loving it right now,” Fairchild said. “Coach Wolford and coach Muschamp are texting me every single day. I feel like we have a good relationship so far. Right now they are the top of my list. I love them."

Clemson also is showing interest in Fairchild, and he visited there for the Texas A&M game in September. Fairchild said behind USC, other schools showing him the most interest are Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

Tight end Bryson Nesbit (2021) of Charlotte took in his first USC game of the season when he came in for the Florida game. Nesbit is the son of former Gamecock and NFL offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit. The Gamecocks were one of his early offers and wanted to use the atmosphere of a big SEC game to show him how the program is progressing under Will Muschamp.

“It was a great visit, hospitality was great, great talk with Coach (Bobby) Bentley, and it was a great game despite the cold and rain,” Nesbit said.

It’s early in the recruiting process for Nesbit, who also has offers from Duke, N.C. State, Florida, Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, LSU and Maryland. And he’s also getting interest from Clemson, which he visited for the Florida State game.

USC recently offered 2021 cornerback Kolby Phillips of Nashville, Tenn. In fact, the Gamecocks were his first offer. And he followed up on that offer by taking his first unofficial visit to USC for the Florida game. The Gamecocks are off to a good start in their recruitment of Phillips and he liked what he saw with his first in-depth exposure to the program.

“Since I’m a junior I have one more year left, but the Gamecocks will definitely be in my top five,” Phillips said. “I just have to continue creating bonds with the coaches.”

Phillips plans to visit Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky in the coming weeks.

Blythewood offensive guard Trevor Timmons is just starting to see his recruiting pick up since he missed the summer recruiting and camp rounds due to an injury. He was offered earlier this month by Illinois. He visited USC for the Charleston Southern game and got the chance to talk with offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

“He said he likes my film a lot and he’s keeping an eye on me. He said he liked my athleticism, how I can pull and change direction,” Timmons said.

USC is in the top 5 with 2021 wide receiver Semaj James of Tallahassee, Fla., along with LSU, Ole Miss, UCF and Cincinnati.

USC and Clemson made the top 11 with 2021 defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, N.C. The others are North Carolina, Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia and Florida. He was at North Carolina on Saturday.

The Goose Creek Gators are enjoying their best season since the retirement of Chuck Reedy, and one of the reasons for that has been the emergence of offensive lineman Jayden Johnson (6-4, 300). The Gators haven’t had a player like Johnson since the days of Brandon Shell. Shell went on to star at USC and is now in the NFL.

Johnson’s future could take a similar path as the Gamecocks are one of the schools starting to pursue him. He was in for a visit for the Florida game.

“It was fun, everybody there was warm, welcoming to me and tried to make me feel at home,” Johnson said. “The game was awesome. I loved the crowd. Watching the offensive line of USC, I love when they pull because that’s something I’m excelling at right now at my level."

Johnson plans to visit Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in coming weeks and he will get back to USC, as well, this season.

Basketball

Gabby Elliott of Detroit committed to the Clemson women's basketball team. Elliott, 5-10, is ranked 42nd nationally by ESPN. Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt and Marquette were others on her short list.

Point guard Jacobi Wright (6-1) of Legacy Early College in Greenville visited USC earlier this month.

Point guard Tyler Rice of Ridge View High School in Columbia was offered by Western Carolina.

Baseball

Samuel Simpson, a right-handed pitcher from Carrollton, Ga., committed to USC. Simpson (Class of 2021) also plays third base.