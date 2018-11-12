CLEMSON — Clemson's football team is in the thick of trying to earn a 2018 College Football Playoff berth, but that doesn't mean the Tigers' administration is not also thinking about the future.
The university announced Monday that Clemson will play a home-and-home series with Georgia in 2029 and 2030.
The series comes to Clemson first on Sept. 15, 2029 and travels to Georgia the next year, on Aug. 31.
The two teams are already set to meet in 2024 for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta. Now, they have taken it a step further by adding more games at their own respective stadiums and they have rich history between them.
In both 1980 and 1981, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia game went on to win the national championship.
“The series against Georgia continues the philosophy we have at Clemson to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with South Carolina,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “We have a long history with Georgia and I know our fans will be excited about this home-and-home series after playing the Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024.”
Here are Clemson's future non-conference opponents:
• 2019: Texas A&M, at South Carolina, Charlotte, Wofford
• 2020: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Akron, The Citadel
• 2021: Wyoming, at South Carolina, UConn, South Carolina State
• 2022: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Furman
• 2023: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wofford
• 2024: Georgia (in Atlanta), South Carolina, Appalachian State, The Citadel
• 2025: LSU, at South Carolina, Troy, Furman
• 2026: at LSU, South Carolina, Charleston Southern
• 2027: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Wofford
• 2028: at Notre Dame, South Carolina
• 2029: Georgia, at South Carolina
• 2030: at Georgia, South Carolina
• 2031: Notre Dame, at South Carolina