Clemson among 4 football teams awaiting announcement from 4-star safety

One of Clemson’s remaining major recruiting targets for the 2021 class is expected to announce his commitment on Thursday.

Safety Andrew Mukuba of Austin, Texas, has indicated that he already has made his decision. He said his final four includes Clemson, Texas, LSU and Missouri. He said he has not yet let the schools know of his decision, but he will before he goes public.

Mukuba exchanged text messages with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn on Sunday and was on a Zoom with head coach Dabo Swinney over the weekend. Mukuba said because Texas was the only one of his finalists he was able to visit, he had to make his decision off more than stadiums and facilities.

“Just the relationship I had with the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball and the head coach,” Mukuba said of the team he will choose. “That stood out to me the most. They just told me they really liked my versatility on the defensive side of the ball. They felt like I can play any position in the secondary and they felt like I’m their type of player.”

Mukuba said previously that Clemson made him their only safety target for the class, backing off several other prospects. He watched the Tigers play in their first two games and liked what he saw.

“They play hard,” Mukuba said. ”And they play everybody. I saw a couple of freshmen in the game, so that was nice to see"

Last season Mukuba had 26 tackles and two interceptions. He also plays receiver and caught 33 passes for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s rated as a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 12 safety nationally.

South Carolina football and basketball target Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Fla., plans to announce his commitment Oct. 11. The tight end has USC, LSU and Southern Cal in his final three. He plans to play both sports in college.

Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has publicly indicated he has made his decision on a college commitment from his final four of USC, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. What he has not said is when he will go public with his commitment.

Ingram-Dawkins said he has a date in mind and might put that out next week. Outside of his inner circle, no one knows his decision as he’s not yet shared it with the schools.

“I’m excited, ready to see how it all plays out,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “They just recruited me real hard and I felt the love.”

Ingram-Dawkins said he is still talking daily with coaches from all four schools. From USC that would mean head coach Will Muschamp, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. Ingram-Dawkins said he’s in the process of getting a commitment video produced, and his plan is to announce live on Instagram and with the video on Twitter. In his season opener Friday night, Ingram-Dawkins recorded four sacks.

Defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter said Friday night that his commitment to Florida is solid.

“Still strong. No change of heart or anything like that,” Boone said. “I’m still hearing from all the same schools, Ohio State, USC and schools like that. I talk to Ohio State about every other day. I feel like they’re interested. I wouldn’t mind taking a visit up there.”

The contact with the Gamecocks also remains on a daily basis, according to Boone, with Will Muschamp and other staff members in touch. “I still talk to them every day, I still like the school. No change at all,” Boone said. “But like I said, no change of heart, but I still stay in contact with them and talk with them daily. There’s probably nothing they can say to flip me from Florida. I just feel how I feel."

Boone is a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 18 strongside defensive end nationally and the No. 2 prospect in the state.

Linebacker Chase Hattley of Cary, N.C., named a top three of USC, N.C. State and Oklahoma. The Gamecocks offered Hattley earlier this month and quickly moved into a position of prominence with him.

Hattley has made several visits to USC and said he plans to make his commitment decision in early October.

USC coach Will Muschamp was on the phone last week with five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice of Lynchburg, Va., and Rice is interested in learning more about the program and developing relationships with Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

The Gamecocks are one of the many offers for Rice, who is ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally for 2022 in the 247Sports Composite.

“I’ve been talking to some people over there. It’s honestly grown on me,” Rice said. “He (Muschamp) seems like a real passionate guy. I respect a lot of coaches that still work out and stuff like that, and he had just gotten out of the shower, and he was in his office. I just kind of respect that you stay in shape for your players type of thing."

The long list of offers for Rice includes Alabama, Auburn, Virginia, Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Duke, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Penn State, Miami, North Carolina, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee. Clemson has shown interest but has not yet offered.

USC and Clemson 2022 target Enai White, a 5-star defensive end from Philadelphia, plans to name his top 10 in November. Some of his other offers are Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon and LSU. He’s ranked in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 weakside defensive end prospect in the class and the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Clemson and USC made the top 12 with 2022 5-star offensive tackle Gunner Givens of Daleville, Va. The others making the cut were Virginia Tech, Georgia, Penn State, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Basketball

If not for a growth spurt before his sophomore season, new Clemson basketball commitment Ian Schieffelin of Loganville, Ga., might be looking at being under center in Death Valley rather than playing center in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Schieffelin was a 6-5 quarterback coming up through the Grayson High School system and he attended summer camps at Clemson where Dabo Swinney got an eyeful. There was some interest, but Schieffelin added three inches going into his sophomore year of high school and decided his future was on the hardwood, not the gridiron.

“I definitely have a love for basketball that I don’t have for the other sports,” said Schieffelin who is now 6-8, 225 pounds. That love pushed him to work on his game, and this summer he took his game to another level. His offers matched that improvement with Clemson, Virginia Tech, Dayton, Richmond and Appalachian State forming his final five.

Schieffelin averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks per game last season. He is a 3-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite and is ranked 51st nationally among power forwards and 20th among all prospects in Georgia.