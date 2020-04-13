Clemson, Alabama going head-to-head for 5-star defensive back

Clemson’s recruiting prowess nationally will be tested as the Tigers recruit five-star cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry of Pinson, Ala.

Alabama and Auburn are all over the homegrown talent. And his new high school coach is former Alabama and NFL star Sam Shade. Clemson is fighting an uphill battle for McKinstry, but the Tigers aren't giving up.

“I talk to Coach (Mike) Reed and Coach (Todd) Bates the most. They just tell me how they can use me and that I’m a top priority,” McKinstry said of the Clemson assistant coaches. “The facilities look good and are new, and the staff is well put together and have been together for a while.”

McKinstry has visited Clemson twice, the last visit coming in March of 2019. He’s also checked out several of his other offers, including Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

McKinstry has not yet narrowed his list of over 40 offers, which includes Texas, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Southern Cal, Louisville, Florida State and Ole Miss. McKinstry is ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 18 prospect in the country, the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 1 prospect in Alabama.

South Carolina got a boost for its future defensive line last week with a commitment from DT Nick Barrett (6-3 325) of Goldsboro, NC. Barrett picked the Gamecocks over offers from Duke, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, East Carolina, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Virginia.

He visited USC for the Clemson game in November and returned for a junior day in February. After that, USC head coach Will Muschamp and his assistants made Barrett a primary target and kept regular contact with him.

Those conversations included a plan for how they would use Barrett on the defensive line. He expects to be one of those tackles that moves around to two or three spots on the line.

“I see myself playing anywhere from the zero to the three technique,” Barrett said. “The coaches say I could be a big part of their defense. They like that I can move and I can use my hands. He (Muschamp) said I’m a big, powerful strong guy.”

Barrett, who had 70 tackles with 15 sacks last season, is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is the fourth commitment for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.

Wide receiver Troy Stellato of Jacksonville has his decision down to Clemson and Ohio State and is now going through the process of deciding between the two national powers.

“I’m the closest with those two schools, mainly my position coaches,” Stellato said. “Coach (Tyler) Grisham and I built a really good relationship. And I love Coach (Dabo) Swinney, he’s the best. I think he’s the best coach in the game right now.

"And I love Coach (Ryan) Day, I love what he did with the program this year at Ohio State. And Coach (Brian) Hartline, I’m really close with him. So, relationships are a huge thing. And the fits at both schools are really good."

Jeff Scott offered Stellato when he was the receivers coach at Clemson. When he departed for the head coaching job at USF, Grisham replaced him.

“Coach Grisham was with me a lot on the first visit (for the Wake Forest game), so that’s when the relationship started building,” Stellato said. “Coach Grisham reached out to me and told me I was his guy and I was a priority."

Stellato said he faces a difficult decision. He said he’s seen enough of Clemson off his two visits there, so there’s no need for a return trip. But he might go back to Columbus one more time for a final look at the Buckeyes once the dead period is lifted.

“They are two different schools,” he said. “One is in the city in Columbus, and one is a college town in Clemson. The atmosphere is different. The schools are a little different, but I feel the programs are pretty similar."

USC came up short in pursuit of four-star offensive tackle Micah Morris of Kingsland, Ga., when he committed to Georgia last week. But the Gamecocks moved quickly on another big-time tackle prospect with an offer Thursday to Caleb Etienne of New Orleans.

Etienne played last season at Fort Scott (Kan.) Junior College and will play this season at Butler County JC, also in Kansas. Etienne committed to Ole Miss in the summer of 2018 but ended up signing with Nichols State the following February. He later enrolled at Fort Scott where he played the 2019 season.

Etienne is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports but is ranked as the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle in the country. He also has offers from Texas Tech, Arkansas, East Carolina, Oregon, Houston, UCF, Ole Miss, Austin Peay, Illinois State, Hawaii and Arkansas State. tienne played in seven games last season at Fort Scott. He plans to graduate in December from Butler and he will have three years to play two at the next stop.

A second major USC target in Georgia last week announced a commitment to the Bulldogs. Running back Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton and IMG Academy in Florida, who actually was the Gamecocks’ first commitment for the 2021 class, announced his pledge to Georgia. Carroll had the Gamecocks on his short list along with Auburn, Florida and Tennessee. He committed to USC last May and then decommitted in September.

One of the top football athletes in the Florida Panhandle is Damarius McGhee of Pensacola. He excels at quarterback, receiver and cornerback for Catholic High School. USC offered McGhee earlier this year, and the Gamecocks seem him as a defensive player.

USC defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson has been heading up his recruiting and has been joined by defensive assistants Mike Peterson and Kyle Krantz.

“The coaches have been calling to see how I’m doing,” McGhee said. “I’ve been talking to Coach T-Rob, Coach Krantz and Coach Peterson. He (Robinson) likes DBs like me. He likes that I’m tall and physical.”

McGhee has not yet visited USC. He had planned to come in this spring before recruiting visits were put on hold by the coronavirus. So he’s only seen the Gamecocks from afar. He plans to take an official visit with the Gamecocks.

Florida State was the only school he was able to visit before recruiting shut down. “They’ve got a great defense and I like the coverages they run,” McGhee said. “I’ve been watching them for awhile and I like the way they play.”

Along with USC, McGhee has offers from Tennessee and Louisville. Those two join the Gamecocks as his current top three. He also holds offers from Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Illinois and Georgia Tech.

Last season, McGhee caught 20 passes for 443 yards and 3 touchdowns, rushed for 70 yards and 3 TDs, passed for 109 yards and 3 TDs, had 47 tackles, 6 interceptions and 5 pass deflections, blocked one field goal, and he averaged over 30 yards on kickoff and punt returns, scoring 3 TDs on special teams.

USC is showing interest in linebacker Kameron Olds of Richmond. Olds has not been heavily recruited to this point. His only offer is Norfolk State. But he took an unofficial visit to USC in early March. He’s optimistic an offer is coming.

“I speak with Coach Krantz weekly,” Olds said. “I visited at the beginning of March before the pandemic hit and love the place. Coaches are great, personable and seem to really care about the student as well as the athlete. I had a great conversation with Coach Muschamp while there and he loves my film, size and physicality. I haven’t been offered as of yet, but I assume it’s a matter of time. Respectful and hopeful, you know?”

Olds also is receiving interest from Temple, Charlotte, Richmond, Duquesne, Delaware, Virginia Tech, Marshall and Kent State.

Tight end Landen King of Humble, Tex., included USC in his final 10. The others are Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Washington and Arizona State.

Four-star linebacker Greg Penn of Dematha High in Hyattsville, Md., named USC as one of his final six along with Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Maryland.

Penn is ranked by 247Sports composite as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 11 prospect in Maryland.

USC is in the final 11 with defensive end Tariq Robbins of Philadelphia. Also on his short list are Baylor, Iowa State, Tennessee, N.C. State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Virginia, Rutgers, Georgia Tech and Duke.

USC is in the top 12 with three-star cornerback Javon Bullard of Milledgeville, Ga. The others on his list are West Virginia, Auburn, Boston College, N.C. State, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Tennessee, Stanford, Georgia, UCF and Purdue. Bullard is ranked the No. 54 corner nationally in the 247Sports composite and the No. 54 prospect in Georgia.

Four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux of Ontario narrowed his list to a final four of Clemson, Penn State, Duke and Tennessee. Veilleux visited all four schools before visits were stopped and he plans return visits to each before making his decision.

Clemson made the next round of cuts with five-star cornerback Tony Grimes of Virginia Beach. Grimes announced his top eight as Clemson, Virginia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

Grimes had planned to get to Clemson in March but wasn’t able to make it before visits were stopped. He did visit Penn State and Georgia during the live period earlier this year. Grimes is ranked the No. 7 prospect in the country in the 247Sports composite, the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 1 overall prospect in Virginia.

Clemson baseball commitment Lonnie White, a three-star dual-threat quarterback from Malvern, Penn., was offered by Syracuse and Indiana.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell of Antioch, Tenn., who has a USC offer, named a top five of Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

Basketball

USC coach Frank Martin struck inside the state again Thursday with an offer to 6-2 point guard Jacobi Wright, a native of Fort Mill who attends Legacy Charter in Greenville.

Wright emerged on the scene as a sophomore when he averaged better than 25 points per game. He backed that up with a junior season of 17 points and 5 assists per game. Martin and assistant Bruce Shingler have had Wright on their radar for an extended period and made their move Thursday.

“I was very excited about it when I got the call from coach Frank Martin,” Wright said. “I got the call and we talked a good bit a time and had a great conversation. It was a great feeling. I had somewhat of a feeling (that an offer was coming) because I talk at least twice a week with assistant coach Bruce Shingler. He has a big part in recruiting me. I had a feeling it was coming and it’s just a blessing that it came.”

Wright also has offers from St. John’s, Winthrop, Charlotte, DePaul, Tennessee Tech, the College of Charleston and Elon.

USC on Saturday offered 6-6 Andrew Williams of Chattanooga. Some of his other reported offers are East Tennessee State, Stetson, La Salle, UT Chattanooga, South Alabama, Pacific and Tennessee State.