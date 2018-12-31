CLEMSON — Austin Bryant woke up early Monday morning after Clemson's football team returned home from the Cotton Bowl on Sunday night.
He couldn't sleep any longer.
So the Tigers' defensive end, who is set to play in his third national championship game in four years and face mighty Alabama for the fourth consecutive year, did the only thing he could think of.
"I watched a little bit (of Alabama game film)," Bryant said. "They're a heck of a team. Everybody knows that."
But the same goes for Clemson.
Now the college football world is getting the matchup most people expected when the season began four months ago.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson play Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif., the two best college football teams in America meeting again in a national championship game.
It's Nick Saban vs. Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence vs.Tua Tagovailoa, SEC vs. ACC.
But this year, perhaps more than previous ones, these two teams have many similarities that should make this showdown much more competitive than the CFP semifinal blowouts played Saturday: Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3 in the Cotton Bowl; Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34 in the Orange Bowl.
Among them:
The teams have two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in all of college football with Tagaovailoa running the show for the Tide and Lawrence leading the Tigers. At one point or another, both quarterbacks replaced established incumbents ahead of them and both are known for cannon arms that create nightmares for secondaries.
Tagovailoa was 24 of 27 passing with 318 yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma, while Lawrence was 27 of 39 with 327 yards and three touchdowns against Notre Dame.
When it comes to running the ball, Clemson has the edge on paper with Travis Etienne approaching 1,600 yards for the season and the Tigers having the No. 10 rushing offense in the nation. But Alabama has the No. 33 rushing offense and has two backs that each have over 700 yards.
On the defensive side, the Tigers lead the nation in sacks (52), and Alabama is No. 4 with 45. Both secondaries tend to take a back seat to the lines, but Clemson's passing defense is still No. 16 in the nation, while Alabama's is No. 23.
And of course both coaches have won it all — against one another, no less — and know each other's styles as well as anyone.
"I think everybody here at Alabama, because Dabo was a player here and a coach here, has a tremendous amount of respect for him. He's really a personal friend that I personally have a tremendous amount of respect for, as a coach, as well," Saban said Monday.
"We have a lot of respect for him, and that's why we tried to hire him years ago, but things worked out extremely well for him, and we're happy for him and his family."
Now, they meet again.