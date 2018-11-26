Clemson picked up its fifth commitment for the 2020 recruiting class on Sunday with a pledge from offensive lineman Paul Tchio.
Tchio, a 6-5 325-pound guard from Alpharetta, Ga., also has offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Louisville and others.
He narrowed his decision to Clemson, Alabama and Georgia. He was at Clemson Saturday night, his third visit of the season. His high school teammate, safety Joseph Charleston, is a Clemson commitment for the 2019 class.
Tchio, the third offensive lineman to commit for the Tigers' 2020 class, is ranked eighth nationally at his position by Rivals and 24th overall in the state of Georgia. The Tigers also have offensive line commitments for 2020 from John Williams of Canton, Ga., and Walker Parks of Lexington, Ky.
South Carolina missed out on one of its top cornerback targets when Jalen Perry of Dacula, Ga., committed to Michigan following an official visit to Ann Arbor. Perry had made multiple unofficial visits to USC and was scheduled for an official visit with the Gamecocks on Dec. 1.
Fortunately for the Gamecocks, they have a bevy of quality cornerback targets still on the board, including Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Tex. Sanders took his official visit to USC in October and the Gamecocks are keeping up the pursuit of the son of one the most famous corners in football history, Deion Sanders.
“I love them,” Sanders said. “As of right now that’s the only school I’ve visited so I’ve got to take some other visits. I don’t really have a favorite because I haven’t really seen anything. But I like them a lot, for sure.”
Tennessee has become a major player as well and Sanders said he will set up an official visit with the Vols. He does have an official visit set with Colorado State for Dec. 14 and is looking at Michigan State and Florida State for possible visits as well.
Cornerback Collin Duncan has taken unofficial visits to USC and Mississippi State and he said those two are his top choices at this point with no leader. He has not scheduled his official visits.
Duncan said he talked with his USC recruiter Pat Washington recently. He’s also heard from defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. He said both still feel encouraged about him. He plans to be an early signee.
Cornerback Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta took an unofficial visit to USC for the Chattanooga game. He stayed overnight and met with coaches Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson and Brian McClendon before heading home.
Those coaches must have given him something strong to think about because Watts decommitted from UCF and he has a new favoite.
“South Carolina would be the favorite right now,” Watts said. “I haven’t visited any other schools. It possibly could change when I go visit other schools but as of now they are the favorite.”
He hopes to return to USC for the Akron game but he’s scheduled to take the SAT that morning. He also plans to take an official visit with the Gamecocks but no date has been set. Watts also is hearing from North Carolina, USF and West Virginia.
Cornerback Jaydon Hill of Madison, Ala., took his official visit to USC for the Chattanooga game and he got the VIP treatment from Muschamp and Robinson. Hill has been committed to Florida since September.
“I just liked the whole visit,” Hill said of his weekend with the Gamecocks. “We talked a lot. We spent a bunch of time together. I talked to T-Rob and Muschamp a lot the whole weekend. I’m a priority for them and I can come, get developed and play as a true freshman.”
What’s particularly appealing to Hill about the Gamecock situation is Muschamp’s and Robinson’s histories of developing defensive backs at, of all places, Florida.
“T-Rob and Muschamp, knowing the guys they produced in the past at Florida, that’s big, knowing what T-Rob and Muschamp can do with DBs at my position,” he said. "They are definitely on the rise.”
Hill took his official visit to Florida in October for the LSU game and he said there are no more visits to be taken. He will have home visits next month with coaches from both staffs.
Center Clay Webb of Oxford, Ala., told Rivals he will announce his decision Dec. 10. He’s down to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. He is not taking any official visits. He has visited all schools unofficially and returned to Alabama Saturday.
Linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte took his official visit to Clemson for the Duke game. In an interview with Rivals, Crouch indicated Florida State and Tennessee are fading because they have new coaches and are in a rebuilding mode. He said Clemson and Michigan were his best official visits.
He also cited the proximity to Clemson as important for his grandmother to be able to easily see him play. He said he also might take an official visit to Southern Cal. Crouch plans to privately commit at some point and sign in December but he won’t announce his plans until the Army All-American Game Jan. 5.
Running back Tahj Gary of Atlanta saw his season come to an end with a broken leg he suffered during a game. Gary is the subject of a recruiting battle between USC and Virginia Tech. He is committed to the Hokies but has been to USC several times.
He was scheduled for an unofficial visit to USC for the Chattanooga game but his surgery kept him home. He is scheduled for official visits to Tech this weekend and to USC on Dec. 7. He’s also talking to Mississippi State, UCF and Kentucky about possible official visits.
USC offered running back DJ Williams of Sebring, Fla. He currently is committed to Appalachian State but he’s also picked up recent offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee, Miami and Auburn.
Defensive end/offensive lineman Cooper Dawson of Hanahan took an official visit to Tulane over the weekend. He's also taken official visits to Army and UCF.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., was back at Clemson over the weekend for the USC game. Uiagalelei is the top-ranked player in the 2020 class. He also visited last summer.
His dad joined him on this visit for his first look at Clemson. Uiagalelei visited Auburn two weeks ago and those Tigers are at the top of the list along with Clemson and Oregon, but Uiagalelei is also hearing from Alabama and Washington.
Hammond has two of the top defensive prospects in the country for 2020 in tackle Alex Huntley and end Jordan Burch. USC is heavily in on Huntley and Burch while Clemson has only offered Burch.
Both have been to USC and Clemson for unofficial visits. Huntley has also seen Texas and Georgia this season and his coach Erik Kimrey said he expects him to visit Oklahoma at some point. North Carolina recently offered and Tennessee also is showing strong interest at this point.
“Georgia and USC have the most contact with Alex but he is still early in his process of narrowing down his schools,” Kimrey said.
USC’s Muschamp gets to see Huntley and Burch play as much as he can because his son is the team’s quarterback. Jackson Muschamp, according to his coach, is a quickly developing prospect who should have multiple offers to sort through as a senior next year.
“He had a breakout year and he’s grown a couple of inches, which changes the game as a quarterback,” Kimrey said. “Once his film gets out and he does some camps this year, he’ll get a lot of opportunities."
Dutch Fork wide receiver Jalin Hyatt landed another big offer from Michigan. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Indiana and Duke. Clemson and USC also are showing interest.
Basketball
USC coach Frank Martin filled out his 2019 class last week by signing 6-7 Trey Anderson of The Woodstock School in Connecticut. Anderson, a native of San Diego, took an official visit to USC with his parents last week and finalized his plans Wednesday.
He chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech and Minnesota. According to MaxPreps stats, Anderson averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds per game last season.
USC women's coach Dawn Staley signed 6-4 Aliyah Boston, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands now living in Worcester, Mass. She's ranked No. 3 nationally by ESPN. Connecticut, Notre Dame and Ohio State were her other finalists. She's the fourth signee for Dawn Staley and the other three are ranked 7th, 10th and 13th nationally, giving Staley the No. 1 class in the country according to ESPN.