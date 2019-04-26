Shortly after Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney received a huge raise on Friday, Tigers athletic director Dan Radakovich said he's confident that Swinney's program is clean.
"Very confident," Radakovich told reporters after Clemson's Board of Trustees approved a 10-year, $93 million extension for Swinney, who has led the Tigers to two national championships in the last three years.
Radakovich was responding to questions after a Clemson assistant basketball coach was recorded on an FBI wiretap talking about the Tigers' football program.
During the federal trial stemming from the FBI's investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball, Clemson assistant coach Steve Smith was recorded while discussing the recruiting of Zion Williamson. The comments came to light during the trial Thursday in New York.
Regarding Clemson football, Smith said, "That's why football is so successful, is if you do it and use resources at Clemson, like you can really keep everything tight."
Smith also said, "It's a small college town ... You can come to a game one night, after the game you see a dude out there in a nice looking suit, you like, wait a minute now."
Radakovich said he has discussed Smith's statements with Swinney.
"I let him know what we're doing and our background," Radakovich said. "And Dabo reiterated what I think we all knew — there are no issues related to the football program from this standpoint."
Radakovich called Smith's statements "unfortunate." Clemson said Thursday it will "immediately conduct a review."
"I think we feel very strongly that those were unfortunate comments, and we are doing our due diligence," he said. "But there is no reason to believe and nothing we can find at this point in time that implicates our football program in any of that."
Radakovich said he's "disappointed" to see Clemson become embroiled in the FBI/NCAA basketball controversy.
"College athletics is college athletics," he said. "There are a lot of schools around the country that are dealing with some of this right now. My big thing is that if we are going to deal with this, we are going to do it in an upfront, transparent way. And we are going to make the best decision for Clemson."
Radakovich said he's not yet met with Smith, and said the assistant coach "is not on administrative leave today."
"We will talk to Coach Smith, find out what he knows, how he did it, why he did it, what the comments meant," Radakovich said. "And then we'll begin to make a decision as to where we need to go."
Radakovich said he's seen nothing to implicate head basketball coach Brad Brownell in any wrong-doing.
"There is nothing that has been put out there that implicates Coach Brownell. I want to be clear about that," Radakovich said. "I think that is really part of where we need to continue to do our due diligence and kind of move forward."
Radakovich was troubled by reports that Smith felt he had to pretend he didn't know the way to Williamson's house in Spartanburg the first time he accompanied Brownell to the home.
"I finally take my boss over there to do an (expletive) in-home so I've got (to act) like I've never been there," Smith said on the wiretap.
"That's a problem," Radakovich said. "It's a problem especially if you are in an employee/supervisor relationship, you would think all those things are a little more transparent than that. So again, that is something we will look into."
Men's basketball assistants were also due to receive a raise Friday, but that has been delayed, Radakovich said.
"I spoke with Coach Brownell and told him I don't think it's a good idea for us to do that, and he quickly agreed," Radakovich said.
The University of South Carolina has its own connection to the ongoing federal trial.
Former USC assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans pleaded guilty to a conspiring to commit bribery charge in January. Evans was arrested in September 2017 after federal prosecutors alleged he accepted more than $22,000 while at Oklahoma State and South Carolina in exchange for steering players toward shoe company and financial advisers.
Evans and three other former assistant coaches have pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy and await sentencing. The other coaches are Southern Cal assistant Tony Bland, Emanuel “Book” Richardson at Arizona and Chuck Person at Auburn University.