Claire Liu wins all-American final at LTP $100K tournament in Mount Pleasant

Claire Liu won an all-American final at the LTP $100K tournament in Mount Pleasant on May 9.

The 20-year-old defeated top seed Madison Brengle 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) to clinch her second straight victory on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Liu, ranked No. 172, took home the winner's prize of $15,239 for her week's work at LTP Mount Pleasant. She also won a ITF $60K tournament in Charlottesville, Va., last week, previously her biggest title to date.

Liu's back-to-back title victories snapped a four-match skid in finals dating back to October 2019. The former Wimbledon junior champion has now won six singles titles in her career, the last two her first above the $25K level on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

A former world No. 1 in junior girls rankings, Liu was just 14 when she won her first pro title in 2015 at an ITF tournament in Orlando. That made her the youngest player to win a pro tournament since Anna Kournikova in 1996.

In 2018, Liu was the only player to win a set off of eventual champ Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon, losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 before Kerber cruised to her third Grand Slam singles title with a straight-set win over Serena Williams.

The top-seeded team of Caty McNally and Storm Sanders won the LTP doubles title with a 7-5, 4-6 (10-6) win over the Japanese pair of Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato.