Wofford storms to victory over The Citadel to split season series

The Citadel has never swept a Southern Conference season series from Wofford in basketball.

And after an 81-67 loss to the Terriers on Feb. 17 in Spartanburg, the Bulldogs still haven't.

The Citadel took the first step toward a season sweep with a 77-69 win over Wofford on Jan. 27. But Terriers guard Storm Murphy broke out of a mini-slump in a big way with 26 points and nine assists on Wednesday as Wofford snapped a two-game skid.

The Terriers had fans at the Richardson Indoor Stadium for the first time this season, and they saw Wofford improve to 13-8 overall and 10-5 in the SoCon.

The Citadel, led by 22 points from Kaiden Rice, fell to 11-9 overall and 4-9 in league play. The Bulldogs are home on Feb. 20 against VMI, which scored an 88-77 upset of SoCon-leader UNC Greensboro on Wednesday night.

Murphy, Wofford's senior point guard, came in averaging 17.7 points, but had scored just 11 points in Wofford's last two games, losses to Chattanooga and East Tennessee State.

He bounced back against The Citadel, hitting 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and adding six rebounds. Messiah Jones was the recipient of several Murphy assists, scoring 21 points with seven rebounds. And freshman Max Klesmit came off the bench to score 12 points as Wofford outscored The Citadel by 16-2 off the bench.

After missing their first six 3-pointers, Wofford went 10 of 19 from distance with five different players making treys.

Hayden Brown, the SoCon player of the week this week, scored a flurry of points late to finish with 17 points and eight rebounds. Fletcher Abee was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 11 points as The Citadel shot just 9 of 32 from 3-point range.

The Citadel cut a 10-point halftime gap to 39-37 early in the second half, but Morgan Safford, Ryan Larson and Murphy answered with 3-pointers and Wofford's lead reached 21 with 5:49 left.

Wofford was ahead by just 25-24 when Brown had to head to the bench with his second foul with 5:36 left in the half.

The Terriers took advantage with a 7-0 run for a 32-24 lead, and Murphy's 3-pointer the buzzer made it 39-29 at halftime. Murphy scored 15 points with four assists in the first half, while The Citadel shot just 35.7 percent with eight turnovers.