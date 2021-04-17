VMI tops The Citadel to retain Silver Shako, win SoCon title

VMI doubled up on trophies on Saturday afternoon.

Completing a remarkable turnaround story, the Keydets won the Southern Conference championship and retained the coveted Silver Shako with a 31-17 victory over The Citadel on April 17 at Foster Stadium in Lexington, Va.

VMI, 6-48 in its first five seasons under coach Scott Wachenheim, won its first SoCon title since 1977 with a 6-1 league record this spring, and defeated the Bulldogs in back-to-back games for the first time since 1995-96. It's the first winning season at VMI since 1981.

The Silver Shako trophy, which goes to the winner of the Military Classic of the South, will remain at VMI after spending the previous 12 years at The Citadel. The Bulldogs finished the 2020-21 season with a 2-10 record, including a 2-6 mark in the SoCon.

"I told our guys, VMI was not that far away three years ago," said Citadel coach Brent Thompson. "They just had to hang together, and things were gonna start to change as everybody stayed together, and that's where they are.

"Scott's done a good job, and I've got to congratulate him. They got a championship, and I'm happy for them. Hopefully, we'll have a chance to get the Shako back next year, but we don't have to wait nearly as long as we did this time."

VMI freshman quarterback Seth Morgan, playing for injured senior Reece Udinski, hit 25 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three scores, and iced the Keydets' victory with a 50-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson with 1:52 left. Receiver Jakob Herres, a matchup problem at 6-4, caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a score, and drew a crucial pass interference call late in the game.

Despite those gaudy numbers, The Citadel trailed just 24-17 for much of the fourth quarter. On three possessions at that score, the Bulldogs went three-and-out twice and gained just 39 yards total, punting the ball away each time.

"That's really what our ultimate demise was, those three drives," Thompson said. "We got off track on first down and couldn't make anything happen. We needed to do better on the drive starters there and collect a little bit of momentum, and we can put together a 15-play drive like we had the rest of the day."

With fullback Clay Harris out with injury, freshman fullback Nathan Storch carried the ball 31 times for 93 yards, with a long gain of just 8. Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran 20 times for 83 yards and two scores, and The Citadel totaled 271 rushing yards and kept the ball for 33:46.

But the inability to hit wide receiver Raleigh Webb when he was open was a problem all season, and it showed up again against VMI. The 6-2 senior was targeted just three times, but he was open for touchdowns on two of them; both came up empty as Adams hit just 2 of 8 passes for 16 yards.

Webb, who caught 30 passes for 617 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games in 2019, finished with 11 catches for 282 yards and four scores this season.

"We've got to be able to do that, we've got to get people off us," Thompson said. "There's only so much the run game can handle. One or two of those chances needs to pay off, and if you're asking me, that's one thing we really need to work on — get some timing down, get a little comfort in the pocket."

The good news: The Citadel made it through a 12-game fall and spring season during COVID-19 and returns almost everybody. All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III and Webb are among the veteran players who can return in the fall.

"I even had my doubts about making it through this eight-game spring," Thompson said. "Nobody really though we'd play in the fall or complete all eight games in the spring. So in that regard, it's a success."

VMI jumped to a 14-0 lead on TD passes of 17 yards to Korey Bridy and 3 yards to Herres. The Citadel answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive keyed by a 32-yard run by slotback Nkem Njoku. Adams scored from 1 yard out to make it 14-7 with 7:33 left in the first half.

VMI converted a third and 12 with a reverse pass for a 16-yard gain, setting up Morgan's 3-yard TD run for a 21-7 lead with 4:14 left in the half.

Adams missed a wide-open Raleigh Webb for what would have been a 63-yard TD bomb, but Webb then went for 30 yards with a reverse. That set up a 32-yard field goal by Colby Kintner to make it 21-10 at the half.

Linebacker Marquise Blount forced a VMI fumble on the Keydets' first drive of the second half, safety Andy Davis recovering at the VMI 25. Adams turned that into a 22-yard TD run and the Bulldogs pulled within 21-17 with 9:52 left in the third.

A sack by Blount helped force VMI to kick a 32-yard field goal, keeping the Bulldogs within a score at 24-17 with 6:41 to go in the third.

The Citadel got a break when VMI chose not to go for it on fourth and 1 at the Bulldogs' 19, then shanked a 32-yard field goal wide left. That kept The Citadel within a TD with 12:04 to play.