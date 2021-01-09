You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Undefeated Citadel starts SoCon play with win over Chattanooga

Hayden Brown (copy)

The Citadel's Hayden Brown had 37 points and 13rebounds in a win over Chattanooga on Saturday. Provided/Citadel Athletics 

The fourth time was the charm for The Citadel basketball team.

After three aborted attempts to play their Southern Conference opener, the Bulldogs rallied for a 92-87 win over Chattanooga on Saturday at McAlister Field House to start their conference season with a victory.

Hayden Brown scored 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as The Citadel improved to 8-0, the Bulldogs' best start in 100 years.

Kaiden Rice added 21 points and Fletcher Abee had 16 for the Bulldogs, whose first three SoCon games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. 

Playing for the first time in 19 days, The Citadel started slowly, missing seven of its first eight shots and falling behind by 8-2 and 22-14 early.

But a shooting spree from Brown and Abee got the Bulldogs back into it. The pair combined for six treys, four by Brown, in the final 6:50 as The Citadel took a four-point lead, eventually trailing by 37-36 at the half.

The Citadel is scheduled to host Furman on Wednesday.

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News