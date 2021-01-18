UNCG's Isaiah Miller leads Spartans past The Citadel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Citadel had no answer Monday night for UNC Greensboro guard Isaiah Miller, the preseason player of the year in the Southern Conference.

Miller, a 6-0 senior, scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UNCG to an 87-73 win over the Bulldogs at Greensboro Coliseum.

Miller made 15 of 25 shots and added four steals, three assists and two blocks to his stat line as UNCG improved to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in the SoCon.

Hayden Brown and Kaiden Rice scored 14 each for The Citadel (8-3, 1-3), which has lost three straight after an 8-0 start.

Rudy Fitzgibbons added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who are at home against Mercer on Wednesday.