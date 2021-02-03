UNCG overwhelms The Citadel in second half for 85-66 victory

Isaiah Miller slipped a slick pass to Angelo Allegri for a dunk, then swiped the ball from a Citadel guard and soared in for another jam.

Nine seconds, two dunks and UNC Greensboro was off and running for an 85-66 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night at McAlister Field House.

That's how quickly a game can slip away against the Spartans (13-5, 8-2), who have won seven straight and now stand in first place in the Southern Conference after a VMI upset of Wofford.

"It can happen that quickly," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, whose Bulldogs (9-7, 2-7) tied UNCG at the half and trailed by just six with 10:34 to play. "Any time you have Isaiah Miller on your team, he's the energizer bunny. Not only is he a great defensive player, you can't guard his fadeaway, and he turns all those steals into points.

"He's like Deion Sanders, we call him a shutdown corner. You try not to get near him if you can help it."

UNCG's pressing defense targeted the Bulldogs' top scorers, Hayden Brown and Kaiden Rice. Brown had 19 points and seven rebounds, but needed to hit 9 of 11 free throws to do it. Rice scored 13 points, but was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range, the first time this season he hasn't made at least two treys.

"We did a nice job of making life hard for Hayden Brown," UNCG coach Wes Miller said. "He's having a player of the year type season and presents so many problems. Our guys did a good job of keeping in front of him and guarding him with five guys. And we got out on the shooters, especially Rice. But The Citadel has played a bunch of games in a few days, and I'm not sure if they had the legs they might have."

Isaiah Miller, a 6-1 senior who is in what feels like his eighth season at UNCG, had what for him is a routine night with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. It wasn't quite the show he put on in the Spartans' 87-73 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 18, with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

"In our first matchup, I felt like they almost said, 'Let's try to make Isaiah beat us' on the offensive side of the ball," said Wes Miller. "It wasn't as easy for him tonight to get his shoulders downhill. We didn't handle that very well in the first half, but we did a better job in the second half."

Miller had plenty of help, as guards Kaleb Hunter and AJ McGinnis combined to hit 14 of 19 shots for 36 points, 22 of them from Hunter. The pair entered the game shooting 39.9 and 36.4 percent, respectively. McGinnis, a 6-3 freshman, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

"To hold Isaiah to 15 was a small win, I guess," Baucom said. "But Hunter and McGinnis had career nights, so I guess the operation was a success, but the patient died. But UNCG is a very good team and they are in first place for a reason."

With COVID-19 scrambling the schedule, The Citadel was playing its third game in five days and fourth in eight days, and has faced that gauntlet twice this season, returning home from a road trip on Monday to play a home game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker by 76-75 at Western Carolina on Monday after a game at ETSU on Saturday.

Even with a week off to prepare, UNCG's pressing defense is not easy to withstand for 40 minutes.

"It makes it difficult, but that doesn't take away from how good UNCG is," Baucom said. "But it's true, too, that we are the only team in the SoCon that has played two Monday games within a week coming off road games. It's a quirk in scheduling, I guess. Tonight, I thought we had great energy for the first 25 minutes, but with their pressure along with the schedule, I thought we wilted a little bit."

With the score tied at 35-35, UNCG scored the first six points of the second half and led by as many as 22 in the second half.

The Citadel is at home against Western Carolina at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 to try to avenge a painful 76-75 loss at WCU earlier this week.