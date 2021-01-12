Unbeaten Citadel basketball will have no spectators in gym for Furman, 2 other January games

On Twitter Tuesday, someone asked national college basketball writer Jeff Goodman, 'Which college hoops team needs to be talked about more?"

Goodman had a one-word answer.

"Citadel."

Indeed, the 8-0 Bulldogs are one of just eight unbeaten Division I teams left in the country, and the only undefeated team left in the Southern Conference. The Citadel is off to its best start in 100 years and snapped a 20-game SoCon losing streak with a 92-87 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Redshirt junior Hayden Brown scored 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in that game to earn the SoCon's player of the week award.

And SoCon leader Furman, ranked No. 4 among D-I mid-majors, is coming to McAlister Field House on Wednesday for one of the Bulldogs' most important regular-season games in recent years.

But with COVID-19 cases spiking around the country and in South Carolina, Citadel leaders announced a decision Monday that will prevent spectators from attending Wednesday's showdown with Furman (3 p.m., ESPN+) and the Bulldogs' other two home games this month – Jan. 20 against Mercer and Jan. 27 against Wofford.

The military school will limit access to the campus to essential business from Jan. 13 to Jan. 29. Cadets begin returning to campus for the spring semester on Wednesday.

"This is a new measure and not one we take lightly," president Gen. Glenn M. Walters said in a message to the campus. "We are proud of our campus, love visitors, and hosting events. Establishing a baseline of health and safety on campus has proven a winning strategy and the recent surge makes this measure appropriate."

The Citadel's COVID-19 tracker shows 12 current cases and a total of 195 since last March 15. Two cadets who tested positive are currently at home, and three more are in quarantine due to close contact.

The Citadel is one of seven SoCon teams that have been allowing spectators at games during the early part of the season, averaging 527 fans per game. Chattanooga, Western Carolina and Wofford have not been allowing spectators.

"I hate it for the fans, but I certainly understand why we are doing it," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom. "We're just trying to keep our kids safe. We need cadets here to take classes and our team here to play games. I certainly understand the logic."

As for the game itself, Furman (8-3, 2-0) will be the best team The Citadel has played thus far. The Paladins have lost only to 12-0 Winthrop, Cincinnati and Alabama. Furman opened SoCon play with a 77-73 win over Chattanooga, a team The Citadel beat by 92-87 on Saturday.

Furman's 6-7 junior, Jalen Slawson, is the son of former Citadel player Tom Slawson, and played a monster game when the Paladins won at College of Charleston, 81-57, on Dec. 5. He had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in that game.

"Somebody can tell you how painful a root canal is," Baucom said. "But you don't know what it's like until you get one. That's what playing Furman is like. But our guys are confident in what we do."

The Citadel is second in the nation in points per game (92.8), and leads all D-I teams in 3-pointers per game (14.5) and 3-point shooting percentage (43.8).

Brown earns SoCon honor

Redshirt junior Hayden Brown has been named the Southern Conference player of the week after scoring 37 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Saturday's 92-87 win over Chattanooga.

The weekly honor is the first of Brown’s career and the first for a Citadel player since former Bulldog Kaelon Harris earned the honor on Jan. 14, 2020.

After missing his first five shots on Saturday, Brown finished 10 of 12 the rest of the way and knocked down a career-best seven three-pointers. He scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half.

As of Tuesday, Brown ranked fourth among all Division I players with 23.4 points per game and is averaging a double-double with 10.7 rebounds; both marks also lead all SoCon players.