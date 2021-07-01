Top Dog: Citadel graduate Chris Lemonis sits atop college baseball

As Mississippi State closed in on the College World Series championship on June 30, Chris Lemonis thought of people from his past.

His mother, who died last fall. And his coach at The Citadel, Fred Jordan.

"With two outs in the ninth, I turned and (Kyle Cheeseborough), one of my coaches, was sitting right beside me," Lemonis said after his team dominated Vanderbilt by 9-0 on June 30 to win the national championship. "We both lost parents in the last year, and I turned to him and I said: 'Man, I hope they have a good seat tonight.'

"And that was kind of my moment. The lead was so big we were able to relax a little bit."

In order to handle the moment, he thought of words passed down by Jordan.

"I had to keep shaking my head," he said. "My old coach at The Citadel used to always tell me to shake your head in the big games and get the bad thoughts out, because you start thinking about celebrating or dog piling, and then you get beat.

"I tried to stay pretty focused all night long, but with two outs, that was the one that hit me."

Lemonis, 47, played for Jordan and the late Chal Port at The Citadel, then worked for Jordan from 1995-2006 as an assistant coach.

He now sits atop the college baseball world after leading Mississippi State, long a powerhouse program, to its first national title.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a Mississippi State product, was in Omaha to lead the cheers. Former NFL star Deion Sanders, now the coach at Jackson State, took note by tweeting, "Congratulations to Hail State Baseball. Awesome Awesome Awesome! Proud of all of you. We meaning the state of Mississippi Won!"

A victory parade is set for Friday in Starkville, where Lemonis was born.

"Lem's ball club played unbelievable," said Jordan, who retired as The Citadel's coach in 2017. "Every move that he made, the players responded. Debbie and I are very proud for Chris and his family and their whole organization."

The Bulldogs' pitching coach is Scott Foxhall, a former College of Charleston player and assistant coach who played and coached against Lemonis on Lowcountry fields.

After Mississippi State lost in the College World Series two years ago, outfielder Jake Mangum turned to Lemonis in a post-game press conference.

"You're going to bring the first national championship to this baseball program," Mangum, who's now playing in the Mets' farm system, told Lemonis. "You are. And it's going to be awesome. I can't wait to see it."

Lemonis, hired at Mississippi State in 2019 after four years at Indiana, did it by somehow keeping his players loose and intense at the same time.

"I always called him 'Big Daddy,' and a lot of people thought it was because he's a big guy," Jordan said. "But it was because he has the ability to be 'Daddy' when those players need it, and to give them tough love when they need that. And they respond.

"They responded when he was at Indiana, and they definitely respond at Mississippi State."

Lemonis saw that attitude before Wednesday's title game.

"It it's almost crazy in a way that they just are always super loose," he said. "They're always joking. They're always laughing. They're always picking on each other.

"And it was like that today in BP. They're bouncing around the cage and trying to hit oppo jacks and laughing. And I think that's one thing that keeps us playing it the way we do."

On hand in Omaha for the College World Series were many of Lemonis' teammates from The Citadel, including the 1990 College World Series team coached by the late Chal Port.

Citadel coach Tony Skole was there, along with Louisville's Dan McDonnell, another Citadel grad who hired Lemonis away from the military school to Louisville in 2007. Chip Cannon, Brad Stowell, Scott Elvington, Hank Kraft and Larry Hutto were among the former Citadel players who made the trip.

It was a difficult year for Lemonis, despite all the winning.

"It's been tough," he said. "It's been a tough personal year for me. I lost my mom in the fall. My dad's been sick all spring. He's been in the hospital for two weeks.

"So for me the journey has been trying to hold all that together as these guys have played. Our group is so resilient and so tough. The short-term memory, it hurts us in the classroom, but on the baseball field it's good for us, because they just forget about the last at-bat and keep on playing."

Jordan said he saw potential greatness in Lemonis back in the day. But he also marveled at how his former assistant has grown into perhaps the top coach in college baseball.

"The speech he gave after the game was just phenomenal," Jordan said. "He's always been a relentless recruiter and a very knowledgeable offensive instructor. But he has really grown into that part of the job. All of his success is well-deserved."