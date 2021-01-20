The Citadel's Willie Eubanks named SoCon's preseason defensive player of the year

The Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks III has been named the Southern Conference's preseason defensive player of the year, and the Bulldogs are picked to finish fourth in the league's spring football season.

Eubanks, a 6-2, 230-pound senior, was the SoCon defensive player of the year in 2019 and led the Bulldogs during a four-game fall season with 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

The SoCon postponed its football season to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, and plans an eight-game conference season beginning Feb. 20.

Joining Eubanks on the coaches' preseason all-SoCon squad are Bulldogs offensive lineman Haden Haas, defensive back Chris Beverly and punter Matt Campbell. Receiver Raleigh Webb and defensive lineman Dalton Owens were named to the second team.

VMI quarterback Reece Udinski was named the preseason offensive player of the year. Udinski has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, but plans to play this spring for VMI before transferring for his final college season.

Wofford was picked as the preseason favorite by league coaches with five first-place votes. Furman was second with three first-place votes, Chattanooga third with one and The Citadel fourth, followed by Samford, VMI and Mercer tied for sixth, then ETSU and Western Carolina.

In the media poll, Furman was first with 16 first-place votes, with Wofford second (10) and Chattanooga third. The Citadel got three first-place votes among the media to finish fourth, followed by Samford, Mercer, VMI, ETSU and Western Carolina.

All-SoCon preseason team

First team offense

QB Reece Udinski, Sr., VMI; RB Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU; RB Devin Wynn, Sr., Furman; OL Haden Haas, R-Jr., The Citadel; OL Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU; OL Mike Williams, Sr., Samford; OL Cole Strange, R-Sr., Chattanooga; OL Nick Hartnett, R-Sr., VMI; TE Nate Adkins, Jr., ETSU; WR Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford; WR Bryce Nunnelly, Sr., Chattanooga.

First team defense

DL Blake Bockrath, R-Sr., ETSU; DL Armond Lloyd, Sr., Samford; DL Devonnsha Maxwell, R-Jr., Chattanooga; DL Jordan Ward, Sr., VMI; DL Jayden Pauling, Jr., Western Carolina; DL Michael Mason, So., Wofford; LB Willie Eubanks III, Sr., The Citadel; LB Adrian Hope, R-Jr., Furman; LB Ty Boeck, Jr., Chattanooga; DB Chris Beverly, Jr., The Citadel; DB Tyree Robinson, Jr., ETSU; DB Brandon Dowdell, Sr., Chattanooga; DB A.J. Smith, Sr., VMI.

First team specialists

PK Mitchell Fineran, Jr., Samford; P Matthew Campbell, Jr., The Citadel; RS Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford.

Second team offense

QB Hamp Sisson, R-So., Furman; RB Jay Stanton, So., Samford; RB Ailym Ford, So., Chattanooga; OL Jordan Harris, R-Sr., Furman; OL Evan Jumper, So., Furman; OL McClendon Curtis, R-Jr., Chattanooga; OL Harrison Moon, Sr., Chattanooga; OL Chad Gardner, Jr., Wofford; OL Zak Kurz, Jr., Wofford; TE Chris James, Sr., Chattanooga; WR Raleigh Webb, R-Sr., The Citadel; WR Jakob Herres, Jr., VMI.

Second team defense

DL Dalton Owens, R-Jr., The Citadel; DL Cameron Coleman, R-So., Furman; DL Jay Person, R-So., Chattanooga; DL Tanner Barnes, So., Wofford; LB Braden Gilby, R-So., Furman; LB Nathan East, Jr., Samford; LB Ty Harris, Sr., Western Carolina; DB Travis Blackshear, R-So., Furman; DB Ty Herring, Sr., Samford; DB Jordan Jones, R-Sr., Chattanooga; DB Darron Paschal, Sr., Wofford.

Second team specialists

PK Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU; P Bradley Porcellato, Jr., Samford; RS Korey Bridy, Jr., VMI.