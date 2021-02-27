The Citadel's rally too little, too late in spring football opener at Mercer

On the first play of spring football in The Citadel history, the Bulldogs gave up a 75-yard touchdown pass.
It got better, but not until it was too late.
The Bulldogs, who played four non-conference games last fall while the Southern Conference waited out the coronavirus pandemic, got off to a painfully slow start in their first game since Oct. 10, 2020, and a furious rally came up short.
Mercer blew out to a startlingly easy 28-point lead before holding on for a 42-28 victory over The Citadel at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Ga., on Feb. 27. Bears quarterback Carter Peevy, a true freshman, threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Mercer snapped a two-game skid against the Bulldogs.
The Citadel did almost all of its damage in the second half, as new starting quarterback Jaylan Adams ran 27 times for 144 yards and a TD, and hit 9 of 15 passes for 75 yards and a TD with an interception. Slotback Cooper Wallace was the second Bulldog to rush for more than 100 yards, with 125 yards on eight carries, including a 73-yard TD.
Down 28-0 at the half, The Citadel stormed back to within 28-20 on Nkem Njoku's 6-yard TD with 12:14 to play.
Peevy responded with a 33-yard TD pass to Ty James, a transfer from Georgia who blew past two defenders for a 35-20 lead with 8:26 left.
The Citadel again closed to within one possession on Adams' 1-yard TD plunge and his run for a 2-point conversion to make it 35-28 with 2:11 left. An onside kick was the Bulldogs' last chance.
But Mercer's Ethan Dirrim picked the bouncing ball out of the air and raced 45 yards for the clinching TD and a 42-28 lead with 2:05 left.
With an 0-4 record carrying over from last fall, The Citadel fell to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the SoCon in the 2020-21 season and has lost seven straight games. Mercer is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the SoCon after losing to Wofford by 31-14 on Feb. 20.
It was a surprising day as the SoCon kicked off spring football, with Chattanooga scoring a 24-13 upset of No. 11 Wofford, and VMI knocking of No. 10 Furman by 14-13. Samford torched Western Carolina by 55-27.
After sleep-walking through the first half, The Citadel woke up at halftime as the defense racked up three straight three-and-outs, with linebacker Brian Horn getting a sack and a deflected pass on consecutive third downs.
The offense responded in kind, scoring three straight touchdowns on a 4-yard pass from Adams to Raleigh Webb, a 73-yard run by Cooper Wallace and Njoku's score.
On Mercer's first play from scrimmage, Peevy hit tight end Drake Starks across the middle. The 6-3, 240-pounder somehow outran the Bulldogs' secondary for a 75-yard TD just 13 seconds into the game.
The Citadel followed that up with an option pitch from new QB Adams that was behind slotback Cooper Wallace. Mercer's Yahsyn McKee scooped up the ball and dashed 25 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead, and the first-half rout was on.
Mercer's offense, under first-year coach Drew Cronic, unleashed plays of 40, 38 and 22 yards while racking up a 28-0 lead at the half.
Peevy, 7 of 11 for 174 yards and two scores in the first half, added an 8-yard TD pass to Ethan Dirrim, and Julian Berris ran 38 yards for a score.
The Citadel, meanwhile, compiled just 81 yards in the first half as Adams hit 1 of 4 passes for nine yards.
The Bulldogs scored its first spring TD ever when Adams found Raleigh Webb for a 4-yard TD to open the third quarter. Adams ripped off a 35-yard run to spark the 12-play, 73-yard drive.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, Wallace took an option pitch and sprinted 73 yards for a TD, breaking tackles inside the Mercer 5. The Bulldogs missed the extra point, but were back in at 28-13 with 6:09 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs play their home opener on March 6 against Chattanooga, which held Wofford to 199 total yards and 3.8 yards per rush in the Mocs' victory.