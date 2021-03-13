Another slow first half meant The Citadel's football team had to come from behind again Saturday.
And once again, the comeback fell short as the Bulldogs lost their ninth straight game by 21-14 to Western Carolina on March 13 in Cullowhee, N.C.
The Citadel trailed by 21-6 at halftime, and has been outscored by 66-13 in the first half of three games this spring, falling to 0-7 in 2020-21 and 0-3 in the Southern Conference.
The eight-game skid is the Bulldogs' longest since 1995, and they have not won since a 31-27 victory over ETSU on Nov. 2, 2019.
The Citadel put two backs over the 100-yard mark as quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 131 yards and a touchdown, and fullback Nathan Storch added 125 yards and a score.
But WCU (1-6, 1-3) scored all the points it needed in the first half, averaging 11.2 yards per carry over that stretch. Donnavan Spencer ran for 220 yards and two TDs, including a 67-yard sprint.
Down 21-6 at the half, the Citadel opened the second half with a 16-play, 82-yard drive that took 8:27 off the clock.
On 4th and goal at the WCU 2, Adams tried to float a pass to slotback Cooper Wallace running to the left. But it fell incomplete, the long drive going for naught.
Citadel linebackers Kyler Estes and Anthony Britton combined for a third-down sack to force a punt, and the Bulldogs got the ball back at the WCU 42. Adams made it pay off with a 20-yard TD run, and Cooper Wallace took in an option pitch for the 2-point conversion.
With 1:21 left in the third quarter, The Citadel trailed just 21-14 and had run 24 plays to three for the Catamounts.
The Bulldogs avoided disaster on a questionable call when Adams was ruled down before he threw a 41-yard pick six interception to WCU's KJ Milner. Adams tried to throw the ball away he was spun down by a tackler, but tossed it straight to Milner, who sprinted to the end zone for what looked like a 27-14 lead.
But after a lengthy review, officials ruled that Adams' knee had touched the turf, taking the points off the board with 7:04 left.
The Citadel's first-play woes continued on Saturday.
After giving up 75-yard TD passes on the first play in losses to Mercer and Chattanooga, the Bulldogs allowed Spencer to get loose for 36 yards on the Catamounts' opening play, with a facemask penalty tacked on. It took WCU just three plays to score, on Spencer's 1-yard plunge just 51 seconds into the game.
The Bulldogs answered with a nine-play, 65-yard drive, with Storch scoring from 2 yards out. But Colby Kintner's extra point was blocked, leaving WCU up by 7-6 with 9:51 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a first-quarter punt for the first time this spring, The Citadel mounted another long drive, going 54 yards on 13 plays to the WCU 26. From there, Kintner missed a 43-yard field goal off the left upright.
On third and 10, WCU QB Ryan Glover found Spencer wide open over the middle for 36 yards, leading to an 18-yard TD run by Mikai Stanley and a 14-6 lead with 7:56 left in the half.
The final minute was a disaster for the Bulldogs, as Storch lost a fumble at the WCU 33 with just 56 seconds left. Spencer sprinted right up the gut for a 67-yard TD on the next play, putting The Citadel behind by 21-6 at the half.
The Bulldogs were without six starters. Linebacker Willie Eubanks III and fullback Clay Harris were out with injury, and safety Andy Davis, defensive tackle Dalton Owens, cornerback Destin Mack and punter Matt Campbell were serving one-game suspensions.