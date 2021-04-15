The Citadel's Javonte Middleton is the first Bulldog to wear No. 0. Here's why.

To say that Javonte Middleton is well-known in his hometown of Savannah is a bit of an understatement.

The Citadel's redshirt sophomore cornerback attracted notice as a three-sport standout and record-setting quarterback at Jenkins High School, and took home just about every postseason award in the city after his senior year.

But it wasn't just wins, losses and touchdown passes that made Middleton a local hero. He also does his best to give back to Savannah and the Hudson Hill neighborhood where he grew up. He created his own foundation, the Get Going Scholarship Foundation, and holds an annual event for students back home.

In 2019, a "pack the trunk" event at the Hudson Hill Community Center distributed college supply kits to students, and a $1,000 scholarship for a rising freshman at the University of Georgia.

"He's the mayor of Savannah, let's get that straight," said Citadel coach Brent Thompson, whose team winds up its spring season at rival VMI on April 17. "Everybody knows who Javonte is down there, everybody knows his family down there.

"I know what he is outside of this place, and that's part of the reason we recruited him, not just as a football player. He's a guy we wanted to be a part of our Corps of Cadets and to be a Citadel grad."

No surprise, then, that the coach thought of Middleton when it came time to choose a military captain for the Bulldogs' Southern Conference spring season. Former safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner served in that role in the fall before graduating.

"Javonte has a good reputation in the Corps, and has built a lot of relationships over there," Thompson said. "He's the kind of guy that can get along with most people, and he's got the respect of the locker room, especially now that he's playing and has made a lot of big plays for us."

At a recent Board of Visitors meeting, commandant of cadets Capt. Geno Paluso explained the role of military captain on The Citadel's athletic teams.

"They hold a master sergeant rank in the Corps, and for the bigger teams on campus, the military captain holds a captain's rank," Paluso said. "And there are a couple that hold a first lieutenant rank.

"Their responsibility is to be the liaison and touchpoint for the team and the regimental commander, if there are discipline issues or trends going on. If the team captains and regimental commander have ideas to get the Corps of Cadets involved in the sporting events, they coordinate at that level. It doesn't come from the commandant's office."

When the NCAA decided last year to allow players to wear the number zero on their jerseys, Thompson struck upon the idea of having the military captain wear the number. Thus, Middleton, a sports management major, is the first Citadel player to wear No. 0.

"I thought that would be a great tribute to the military captain," Thompson said. "I wanted everybody to know, it's a very important position and I want to put more emphasis on it.

"There's no better way than to have one number in charge of it, so that when you are up in the stands, you know exactly who the guy is. You know he's got a certain reputation, and he's got to uphold the Corps and the football program."

Middleton wore No. 7 in high school, because 7 p.m. was his curfew growing up, he told his hometown paper. He wore No. 33 for the Bulldogs last fall.

Middleton, 6-0 and 180 pounds, came to The Citadel as a quarterback after passing for 2,098 yards and 17 touchdowns and running for 550 yards and 11 more scores as a senior at Jenkins High. He switched to slotback and then to cornerback, and made his first start in the secondary when The Citadel played at then No. 1 Clemson last fall.

He had seven tackles and forced and recovered a fumble in that game, but playing defense has been a learning curve for the former QB. Middleton said he made the first tackle of his life against Clemson.

Middleton made one of the biggest plays of the Bulldogs' spring with an interception against Wofford, helping to spark a comeback from 24-7 down to a 28-24 victory, snapping an 11-game losing skid.

"He has gotten better every week," Thompson said. "I said that playing this spring was going to benefit a lot of positions, and cornerback is one of them. It's been a major concern for us over the last two years, really ever since (All-American) Dee Delaney graduated. It's been a little bit of a challenge, but Javonte going into his senior season looks pretty good over there."