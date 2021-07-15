The Citadel's Javonte Middleton cashing in on NCAA's NIL rules

Need a uniform of some kind in Savannah?

The Citadel football player Javonte Middleton recommends The Uniform Source.

"Tell them I sent you so you don’t miss out on the exclusive BUY FOUR UNIFORM SETS GET ONE FREE promotion going on right now!" the senior cornerback posted on Twitter on July 15.

Middleton's endorsement is apparently the first by a Citadel athlete under the NCAA's new NIL rules, which allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

The College Football Playoff may be limited to schools like Alabama and Clemson, but the chance to cash in through NIL is not. Athletes at The Citadel, Charleston's military college, are exploring ways to exploit the new landscape of college athletics.

Middleton, a local hero in Savannah who is military captain of The Citadel's football team, has signed with Nikkos Creative, an advertising agency based in Savannah, to find opportunities.

Kyler Estes, a Citadel linebacker, is working with Swamp Dog Outfitters, a maker of outdoor apparel, by including a promo code for the company on his Instagram account (Kyler30Estes).

"I think (NIL) is a good thing," said Middleton, who is well-known in Savannah for his high school exploits in football and baseball, and for his efforts to give back to the community. "It's something that athletes can benefit from.

"But I tried to look at it from a more modern standpoint. There are thousands of college athletes from every level, and not all of them are able to be a product-placement person for a company."

That's why Middleton hooked up with Nikkos Creative, which led to his deal with The Uniform Source.

"I wanted to make sure I did it the legal way and not mess up any eligibility with The Citadel or the NCAA," he said. "I can do speaking engagements, commercials, promotions, product placement, camps and things like that, so I'm very open-minded about it."

Middleton was chosen by Citadel coach Brent Thompson to be the team's military captain last fall. When the NCAA allowed players to wear the No. 0 last year, Thompson decided that the number should be reserved for the military captain. Thus, Middleton is the first Bulldog to wear the No. 0 on his jersey.

“I thought that would be a great tribute to the military captain,” Thompson said last spring. “I wanted everybody to know, it’s a very important position and I want to put more emphasis on it.

“There’s no better way than to have one number in charge of it, so that when you are up in the stands, you know exactly who the guy is. You know he’s got a certain reputation, and he’s got to uphold the Corps and the football program.”

A quarterback at Savannah's Jenkins High School, Middleton starts at cornerback for the Bulldogs and is majoring in sports administration, with the goal of working in the front office of a Major League Baseball team one day.

He's already been working for the Tampa Bay Rays, the parent club of the Charleston RiverDogs, and is usually in the pressbox at Riley Park during RiverDogs games, keeping up with advanced statistics and player updates.

He created his own foundation, the Get Going Scholarship Foundation, and holds an annual event for students back home in Savannah.

In 2019, a “pack the trunk” event at the Hudson Hill Community Center distributed college supply kits to students, and a $1,000 scholarship for a rising freshman at the University of Georgia.

"He's the mayor of Savannah, let's get that straight," Thompson said of Middleton.

That sterling reputation could pay off now in cash.

"I call myself an investor in my community," he said. "I just try to make sure I pay off the knowledge so many have given me, and pay it forward to the kids coming up."

• The Citadel placed 241 athletes on the SoCon's Academic Honor Roll (3.0 GPA) for 2020-21, including a league-best 41 athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA, up from 23 in 2019-20.

Ninety-three Bulldogs earned the Commissioner's Medal for a GPA of at least 3.8. Football led the way overall with 62 Honor Roll members, and soccer paced The Citadel’s women’s sports with 26 honorees.