The Citadel's Capers Williamson still chasing Olympic javelin dreams

Capers Williamson was an unhappy tight end at The Citadel when a teammate saw him throw a football.

"I was blocking, and I was miserable," Williamson once recalled in an interview. "My teammate saw me throw the ball, and he said, 'Why don't you come throw the javelin? I didn't even know what it was."

Seven years later, the 6-foot-8 Williamson is still throwing the javelin. This weekend at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Williamson will try again to the make the Olympic Team.

"He's the strongest he's ever been, the fastest he's ever been," said Kris Kut, Williamson's coach at The Citadel and a former javelin standout himself. "... It would not shock me if we saw him throw 90 meters."

Williamson, who competed in football and track at The Citadel from 2010-16, has the seventh-best throw in the U.S. this year at 77.11 meters (253 feet). The No. 1 throw among Americans this season belongs to Curtis Thompson at 81.44 meters (267-2).

The Olympic qualifying standard is 85 meters, but Williamson could make the Olympic squad by winning the gold medal at the trials, even if he does not reach 85 meters.

"He fouled a throw of 81 meters a couple of weeks ago," Kut said. "So it will be interesting to see how it goes."

Williamson competed in the Olympic Trials in 2016, qualifying for the finals and finishing eighth at 232-10.

Recently, Williamson has trained with Tom Petranoff, a former world record holder in the javelin.

"After the first Olympic Trials, Capers went through some hard times," Kut said. "He got overwhelmed by everybody wanting to work with him, because they saw how big and strong he is. So a bunch of people were throwing a bunch of things at him.

"The year off for COVID was the best thing that could have happened to him. It gave him a break, and he started working with just one coach who is very similar to what we did and keeps it very simple."

Williamson, who played quarterback and baseball at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, has been supporting himself as a personal trainer and working with high school throwers.

"It's tough as a track athlete because there is no salary," Kut said. "You get a little stipend, but he has to do a lot of odds and ends to make ends meet."

The qualifying round for the men's javelin is set for June 19 at Hayward Field in Eugene, with the finals set for June 21.

"He's running probably 50 percent faster than he used to," Kut said. "And he's still under control. So if he can keep the tail up and give himself a little more room to follow through, it would not shock me to see 90 meters."