The Citadel wins second straight SoCon game with upset of ETSU

Hayden Brown took a sweet pass from Stephen Clark, scored as he was fouled and flexed his considerable muscles.

Brown made the free throw and scored seven straight points during that crucial stretch as The Citadel pulled another SoCon shocker with a 79-71 victory over East Tennessee State at McAlister Field House on Feb. 10.

Brown racked up his 10th double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds and added six assists as the Bulldogs (11-7, 4-8 in the Southern Conference) won back-to-back league games for the first time since 2013.

The 6-9 sophomore Clark added nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for The Citadel, while Fletcher Abee scored 17 points and Kaiden Rice 14.

Ledarrius Brewer led ETSU (11-8, 7-4) with 21 points.

The Citadel led by as many as seven in the first half, but ETSU closed the half with a 17-8 run for a 33-31 lead at the break. The Bulldogs made just 2 of 12 from 3-point range, in the opening 20 minutes, while ETSU was 5 of 9.

The Bulldogs play four of their last six games on the road, and are at Chattanooga on Feb. 13. Their next home game is Feb. 20 against VMI.