You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Citadel wins second straight SoCon game with upset of ETSU

Stephen Clark

The Citadel's Stephen Clark dunks in a win over ETSU on Feb. 10. Provided/Citadel Athletics 

Hayden Brown took a sweet pass from Stephen Clark, scored as he was fouled and flexed his considerable muscles.

Brown made the free throw and scored seven straight points during that crucial stretch as The Citadel pulled another SoCon shocker with a 79-71 victory over East Tennessee State at McAlister Field House on Feb. 10. 

Brown racked up his 10th double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds and added six assists as the Bulldogs (11-7, 4-8 in the Southern Conference) won back-to-back league games for the first time since 2013.

The 6-9 sophomore Clark added nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for The Citadel, while Fletcher Abee scored 17 points and Kaiden Rice 14.

Ledarrius Brewer led ETSU (11-8, 7-4) with 21 points.

The Citadel led by as many as seven in the first half, but ETSU closed the half with a 17-8 run for a 33-31 lead at the break. The Bulldogs made just 2 of 12 from 3-point range, in the opening 20 minutes, while ETSU was 5 of 9.

The Bulldogs play four of their last six games on the road, and are at Chattanooga on Feb. 13. Their next home game is Feb. 20 against VMI.

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News