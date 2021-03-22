The Citadel will retain basketball coach Duggar Baucom, according to a contract obtained by The Post and Courier.
Baucom and The Citadel have agreed to a new contract addendum for the 2021-22 season, with the possibility of Baucom earning three more years after that.
If the Bulldogs post a winning overall or conference record in the regular season in 2021-22, his contract will be extended by two more years, through April 30, 2024. And if The Citadel has a winning overall record or conference record in the regular season in 2022-23, the contract would be extended for another year, through April 30, 2025.
The deal also calls for bonuses of $5,000 for winning seasons.
Baucom's original contract was set to expire on April 30, and his current salary is $185,850 per year. With a pay freeze in effect in The Citadel's athletic department, his salary will not change.
"Basketball is coming off a very difficult year, with COVID-19 and the shuffling of games," said athletic director Mike Capaccio. "It was just a difficult year. And we saw progress made. With a strong group of returners, I think that progress will continue next year. Coach has our support to make that happen."
Baucom said point guard Tyler Moffe plans to return next season, along with all-Southern Conference forward Hayden Brown.
"I would like thank (Capaccio and school president Gen. Glenn Walters) for the opportunity to continue to coach these committed young men," Baucom said. "In a difficult season for everyone, our players handled every obstacle that was thrown in their way, and we plan to build on that success.
"We have something special in that locker room, and the future is bright. Hayden and Tyler choosing to return for another year speaks to the closeness of our team."
After an injury-plagued 2019-20 season in which the Bulldogs went 6-24 overall and 0-18 in the Southern Conference, Baucom led the team to a 13-12 record and 5-11 mark in the SoCon this season. After games against Duke, Illinois and College of Charleston were wiped out by the pandemic, the Bulldogs ended up playing four games against non-Division I teams.
It was The Citadel's first winning record since 2008-09, and the Bulldogs' five SoCon victories included wins over second-place Wofford, fourth-place Chattanooga and fifth-place ETSU. The Citadel also won a SoCon Tournament game over Western Carolina.
In six seasons at The Citadel, Baucom has a record of 64-118 (.352), including a 21-85 (.198) mark in the SoCon.
That compares with recent coaches Chuck Driesell (.271 overall, .250 SoCon), Ed Conroy (.392 overall, .382 SoCon) and Pat Dennis (.402 overall, .330 SoCon).
Brown, who averaged 18.8 points and 10.5 rebounds this season, has announced that he will return next year. Moffe, who transferred to The Citadel from Division II Mansfield, averaged 9.7 points and 4.1 assists, shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range. Also due back are starting guard Fletcher Abee and starting forward Stephen Clark.
All-SoCon guard Kaiden Rice has entered the transfer portal.