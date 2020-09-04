The Citadel will allow fans at its lone home football game this fall. Here's how many.

The Citadel will allow a maximum of 3,081 spectators for its lone home football game this fall, against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26.

The school announced Friday that its attendance plan for Johnson Hagood Stadium has been approved by the S.C. Dept. of Commerce at 27 percent capacity, with social distancing of six feet among outdoor seating pods due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 500 members of the Corps of Cadets are expected to attend, a school official said.

The 1 p.m. game will be streamed on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

Ticket holders will be asked to sit in pods the size of their party in specified sections. Capacity will be limited to season-ticket holders, suite holders and club level ticket holders. No individual game tickets will be sold.

Other safety measures for the game:

• Fans who are listed among the CDC's at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

• Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

• Fans will also not be permitted on the field after the game.

• Fans will be seated in pods the size of their party. Pods cannot exceed six people.

• Gates will be designated either entry or exit only.

• Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

• Will Call will open two hours prior to kickoff.

• Clear bag policy is in effect.

• Wanding will occur at all entrances.

• No stadium re-entry.

• Tailgating is discouraged

Check back for updates.