The Citadel wants your ideas on refreshing its Bulldog brand

Uniforms are a big deal at The Citadel, as you might expect of a military school.

A cadet who wears the wrong uniform, or wears it improperly, risks demerits or other punishment.

And yet the athletic uniforms at The Citadel are hardly ... well, uniform.

A football jersey might have a different logo than a basketball jersey. A track and field singlet has a different font than a volleyball jersey.

"Since I've been the athletic director, I've had five different logos brought to me by different teams," said The Citadel's Mike Capaccio, who has been AD since 2018. "It's a problem, and we're going to fix it."

Toward that end, The Citadel is launching an effort to "reinvigorate" and bring some uniformity to its athletic Bulldogs brand. The school is inviting input from alumni and fans over the next two or three weeks and will work with a design firm Joe Bosack & Company and uniform supplier Adidas to outfit Bulldogs teams in new, more consistently branded uniforms.

"When I was first made athletic director, this is one of the things I wanted to take on and get some more consistency across the board," Capaccio said. "When COVID-19 hit, that set us back a little bit.

"Now we have the opportunity to move forward. We're working with the school on this, and we want to be in sync with what we're trying to do in getting a consistent look across the board with Citadel athletics."

The effort will be run out of the school's office of communications and marketing, and it will be underwritten largely by the company that runs The Citadel Bookstore.

"One of the things on my mind was how our coaches and athletes were going to feel about this," said Col. John Dorrian, vice president of communications and marketing at The Citadel. "We don't want folks thinking we are taking their discretion away from them.

"But in talking to the coaches, what I found instead of apprehension was a lot of people very excited about having a common look and feel, and coming up with a set of assets that represent a unique school and the unique athletes who play for us."

In addition to coaches and players, The Citadel wants input from the public, as well.

Those interested in participating in listening sessions with the design firm and Citadel officials can register at The Citadel's office of communications and marketing website, found at go.citadel.edu.

Participation in listening groups is limited, but feedback can also be offered at go.citadel.edu under the communications and marketing tab.

"We have some questions for people to answer, and if people want to send us art or logos, that's fine," Dorrian said. "But we want to make sure people can give us their thoughts about who we are as an institution and what our athletes represent.

"When you come up with a set of assets like this, they should operate as a system, with the numbers, letters and logo. Each of our sports has its own needs. For football, you need something that looks good on a helmet. We'll take whatever input folks want to give us."

Stanton Adams, The Citadel's creative director, is heading up the effort.

"Our end goal for this project is to achieve a comprehensive visual identity system for The Citadel Bulldogs that is distinctive, emotive, adaptable and enduring,” Adams said. “Every comment will be considered, and we expect to present the assets to the Board of Visitors in time for them to be in use next year.”

But rest assured — the Bulldogs will remain the Bulldogs.

“The Bulldog is one of the most popular athletic mascots for collegiate sports teams,” Adams said. “That’s why this project is so important. The Citadel Bulldog will be distinctive to our college and reflect the ethos of our teams and their fans.”