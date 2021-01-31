The Citadel volleyball beats College of Charleston for first time, snapping 0-31 skid

The Citadel volleyball team has been playing crosstown rival College of Charleston since 1998.

In the first 23 of those matches, the Bulldogs did not win a set, and did not claim one until 2010. While losing 31 straight matches in the series, The Citadel was outscored 93-3.

But that historic losing streak came to an end Sunday at McAlister Field House, as The Citadel took its first victory over College of Charleston 3-1.

The Bulldogs won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-19 before the Cougars rallied for a 25-17 win in the third set. The Citadel trailed 15-10 and 20-16 in the fourth set before coming back to seize two match points, cashing in on the second one on an attack error by the Cougars for a 27-25 clincher.

The Citadel, which went 1-3 in its fall season, improved to 2-3 under coach Dave Zelenock. College of Charleston is 1-1 after an opening win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Melanie King had 19 kills and Sharlissa de Jesus 18 for the Bulldogs. Gabi Bailey led the Cougars with nine kills.

The Citadel hosts Southern Conference foe Western Carolina on Monday. College of Charleston doesn't play again until Feb. 14 against Kennesaw State.