The Citadel to allow limited attendance for spring football games

The Citadel will allow limited attendance at its four home football games this spring, the school announced Wednesday.

Under a plan approved by the S.C. Dept. of Commerce for events during the coronavirus pandemic, attendance will be set at 27 percent of capacity at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

That's 3,081 spectators, to be made up of season-ticket holders, suite holders and club-level ticket holders, as well as members of the Corps of Cadets and player guests from each team. Individual game tickets will not be sold.

The 3,081 figure is the same number of spectators allowed for The Citadel's lone home game last fall, a 37-14 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26. The Citadel averaged 9,344 fans per home game in 2019.

Face masks and social distancing will be required, and fans will not be permitted on the field after games. Spectators will be seated in pods not to exceed six people, and no stadium re-entry will be allowed.

The balcony at the Altman Center, a popular site from which to watch games, will be closed. Tailgating is discouraged and tents are prohibited.

The Bulldogs' four home games will all kick off at 1 p.m. The Citadel will host Chattanooga on March 6, ETSU on March 20, Samford on March 27 and Furman on April 10.

The Bulldogs were 0-4 during the fall season, with losses to FBS squads Clemson, South Florida and Army as well as FCS member Eastern Kentucky. The Citadel is picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference this spring by both league coaches and media.