Clay Harris ran for an eight-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left and The Citadel snapped an 11-game losing skid with a 28-24 win at Wofford on April 3.
The Bulldogs won for the first time since Nov. 2, 2019, to improve to 1-9 in the 2020-21 season and 1-5 in the Southern Conference's spring season. Wofford is 1-4 in the SoCon.
Harris ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Jaylan Adams threw a 23-yard TD pass to Cole Owens. Sam Llewellyn added a 5-yard TD for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs' final TD drive was set up by a Wofford fumble, and The Citadel went 10 plays in 65 yards for the winning score.
With his team down 24-7, Citadel cornerback Javonte Middleton picked off a pass to set up an eight-play, 58-yard drive for The Citadel to keep the Bulldogs in it.
Adams got loose for a 19-yard gain to set up Llewellyn's 5-yard TD scamper to cut the gap to 24-14 with 5:23 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs missed a golden opportunity when freshman fullback Nathan Storch popped a 64-yard run to the Wofford 13, and then lost a fumble at the end of the run late in the third quarter.
But then Harris got loose for a 45-yard run of his own, and Adams made it pay off with a 23-yard TD pass to Owens. That got the Bulldogs to within 24-21 with 11:54 to play.
The Citadel had two early scoring opportunities, but was thwarted twice on fourth-and-1 in Wofford territory.
The Bulldogs took their first possession for 11 plays and 46 yards to the Wofford 23 before Adams was stopped on fourth down by TJ Neal and Micheal Mason.
Linebackers Willie Eubanks and Anthony Britton combined to tackle Wofford's Nathan Walker on fourth-and-1 at the Terriers' 33. But the Bulldogs could do nothing with that chance as Adams was stuffed again on fourth and 1 at the Wofford 23.
The Terriers again faced fourth and 1 at The Citadel, but this time quarterback Jimmy Weirick found wide-open tight end Garrison Moore for a 26-yard TD and a 7-0 lead at 2:13 of the first quarter.
After a Wofford field goal made it 10-0, the Bulldogs 54 yards in seven plays for Harris' 1-yard TD plunge. The key play was a 31-yard pass from Adams to Llewellyn, helping The Citadel cut Wofford's lead to 10-7 with 6:24 left in the half.
But that was plenty of time for the Terriers to drive 77 yards in just seven plays for a 1-yard TD run by QB Payton Derrick and a 17-7 lead at the half.
The Terriers doubled up by opening the second half with a seven-play, 65-yard drive for a 16-yard TD by Cross High School product Nathan Walker. The Citadel helped out with a late hit on Derrick after a 15-yard scramble as Wofford took a 24-7 lead.