The Citadel signs players from First Baptist and Goose Creek, and a Mr. Football finalist

Standout players from First Baptist and Goose Creek High School were among the football prospects signed by The Citadel on Wednesday morning as the NCAA's early signing period began.

First Baptist linebacker Mikey Blandin and Goose Creek defensive back Melvin Ravenel were among the first to send in their national letters of intent to the Bulldogs.

Blandin is a 6-2, 220-pounder who helped First Baptist to an undefeated regular season in 2020. He led area schools with 141 tackles this season.

"They got a real steal if you ask me," said First Baptist coach Johnny Waters. "He is somebody that offenses have to game plan for. You have to account for him because he can literally change a game.

"He's the best defensive guy I've ever had. He's the equivalent of what (Clemson running back) Mikey Dukes was for us. And he's coachable; his upside really hasn't been touched. He's an old-fashioned, hard-nosed player; he used to complain to me that we didn't hit enough in practice."

Ravenel is a 6-3, 180-pound defensive back for the Gators.

The Bulldogs also signed quarterback Ahmad Green of May River High School in Bluffton. The 5-10, 175-pounder was one of five finalists for the state's Mr. Football award this season.

The Bulldogs also have signed Bryson Peppers, a 6-3, 265-pound lineman from Greenwood; Landon Owens, a 6-2, 195-pound receiver from Athens, Ga.; Jordan Marks, a 5-10, 280-pound defensive lineman from Alpharetta, Ga.; and Ian Adams, a 6-3, 285-pound lineman from Hendersonville, N.C.

Other signees include Chris Iverson, a 6-0, 285-pound defensive lineman from Richmond, Va.; and John Hewlett, a 6-0, 260-pound lineman from Thomas Heyward Academy and Beaufort.

