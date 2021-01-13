The Citadel set to play spring football games, but 'that could change'

The Southern Conference sent out a media ballot for its preseason football poll on Wednesday, and The Citadel's first spring game is just 46 days away.

It looks like spring football is happening in the SoCon.

"We are set to go," Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio told the military school's Board of Visitors on Wednesday.

However, Capaccio added this caveat: "But that could change next week."

The Bulldogs, who played four games in the fall, are slated to open an eight-game SoCon slate on Feb. 27 at Mercer. The league decided to delay its conference season to the spring because of COVID-19.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated across the country, the realities of trying to play football along with baseball, soccer and other spring sports, are becoming ever more ... well, real.

Across FCS, 104 teams are currently planning to play this spring, and 23 schools have opted out of spring football. The number of opt-outs could increase in the coming weeks.

"What I hear daily is people talking about, 'What have we done?' Capaccio said. "I can tell you, some of the conversations going around right now are that schools may be opting out of the spring."

The Citadel was one of four SoCon schools to play games in the fall, along with Chattanooga, Mercer and Western Carolina. The Bulldogs went 0-4, losing to South Florida, Clemson, Eastern Kentucky and Army.

"(Spring football) is not something we were in favor of," Capaccio told the board. "I think everybody knows that. I just didn't see a way to play all our sports, and particularly football, in the spring. And then going on to play a fall schedule, you are looking at 18, 19, 21 games over a period of eight or nine months, which is not realistic. When you talk about student-athlete health and safety, that does not fall in line.

"We are planning on playing, but I would not be surprised if that changes in two weeks."

The fall football slate did allow The Citadel to fill about a $600,000 hole in its athletic department budget, Capaccio said. Some of that was offset by losing some $200,000 in guarantee games in basketball due to COVID-19.

Capaccio enacted a 10 percent, across-the-board budget cut when the virus hit last March. He said at one point as many as 14 positions in the athletic department were unfilled. That number currently stands at 10.

"We're going to have to fill some of those," Capaccio said. "But we will wait as long as we can, because the last thing we need is to make hires that we end up not needing."

The Citadel totaled $366,596 in ticket sales in the fall, about $800,000 short of the usual $1.1 million, he said. About $56,000 in season tickets were refunded, he said.

In the classroom, every one of The Citadel's 13 varsity teams registered at least a 3.0 GPA in the fall semester, with soccer leading the way at 3.70. Basketball was at 3.43, baseball at 3.378 and football at 3.169. The GPA for all student-athletes was 3.301.

Capaccio said he hopes college sports can get back to "normal" by this summer.

"My take has always been, I want to get back to normal by July 1," he said. "Whatever we need to do to get back to being a normal athletic department by July 1, that's our goal."